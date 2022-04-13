Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar 

April 13, 2022

Heading 3

Celeb Couples: Vegas Weddings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" in Vegas over the Grammys weekend and called it a 'practice' wedding after not receiving a licence for it

Joe and Sophie had two weddings, an impromptu one with only friends in attendance. This 2019 Vegas wedding was livestreamed by Diplo on Instagram

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Angelina Jolie had tied the knot with Billy Bob Thornton in Vegas after dating for a few months. The duo eventually split within three years

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Image: Getty Images

Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time last year and married Riko Shibata in Las Vegas wedding on February 16

Image: Getty Images

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Image: Getty Images

One of Hollywood's most loved couples, Kelly and Mark eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and have been together ever since

Image: Getty Images

The Stranger Things star married Lily Allen in Las Vegas on September 7, 2020, with an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiator

David Harbour and Lily Allen

Image: Getty Images

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore tied the knot within three months of dating. The couple's Vegas wedding lasted 13 years until their separation in 2000

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Image: Getty Images

The couple not only got married in Vegas but also livestreamed the ceremony in 2016. In 2018, the duo broke up but got back together again in 2022

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

Image: Getty Images

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in June 1966 although the couple parted ways in 1968

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow 

Image: Getty Images

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford also had a Vegas wedding. The couple tied the knot in 1991 but split after four years of marriage

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Brooklyn & Nicola Beckham Cute Moments

Click Here