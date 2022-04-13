Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 13, 2022
Celeb Couples: Vegas Weddings
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" in Vegas over the Grammys weekend and called it a 'practice' wedding after not receiving a licence for it
Joe and Sophie had two weddings, an impromptu one with only friends in attendance. This 2019 Vegas wedding was livestreamed by Diplo on Instagram
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Angelina Jolie had tied the knot with Billy Bob Thornton in Vegas after dating for a few months. The duo eventually split within three years
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton
Image: Getty Images
Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time last year and married Riko Shibata in Las Vegas wedding on February 16
Image: Getty Images
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Image: Getty Images
One of Hollywood's most loved couples, Kelly and Mark eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and have been together ever since
Image: Getty Images
The Stranger Things star married Lily Allen in Las Vegas on September 7, 2020, with an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiator
David Harbour and Lily Allen
Image: Getty Images
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore tied the knot within three months of dating. The couple's Vegas wedding lasted 13 years until their separation in 2000
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Image: Getty Images
The couple not only got married in Vegas but also livestreamed the ceremony in 2016. In 2018, the duo broke up but got back together again in 2022
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth
Image: Getty Images
Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in June 1966 although the couple parted ways in 1968
Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow
Image: Getty Images
Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford also had a Vegas wedding. The couple tied the knot in 1991 but split after four years of marriage
Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford
