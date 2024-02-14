Heading 3
Celeb couples who are not together anymore
Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2021, after 15 years of marriage
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
It has been eight long years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways as husband and wife. They separated in 2014
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora
Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan
The two tied the knot in 2011. Kalki and Anurag got divorced in 2015, and they share an amicable relationship
Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin
The two were married for 15 years but decided to part ways in 2016. They got married in 2000 after a courtship of three years
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani
They married in 2003 in a lavish affair. The former couple filed for divorce in 2014 through mutual consent, and it was finally granted in 2016
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur
Pooja was married to restaurateur Manish Makhija for 11 years. They tied the knot in 2003 and parted ways in 2014
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija
Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia and has two daughters. The couple announced their separation after 20 years of marriage and got divorced in 2019
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia
Ranvir and Konkona married in 2010. After five years, in 2015, they separated. In February 2020, they filed for divorce and were granted the same in August
Ranvir Shorey And Konkana Sen Sharma
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani
Esha and Bharat had a private traditional wedding ceremony on June 29, 2012, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. After 11 years of marriage, they have decided to part ways
