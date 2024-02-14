Heading 3

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Celeb couples who are not together anymore

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2021, after 15 years of marriage

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Image: IMDb

It has been eight long years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways as husband and wife. They separated in 2014 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram and Sussanne Khan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Image: IMDb

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan

The two tied the knot in 2011. Kalki and Anurag got divorced in 2015, and they share an amicable relationship

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin

Image: Anurag Kahsyap’s Instagram

The two were married for 15 years but decided to part ways in 2016. They got married in 2000 after a courtship of three years

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Image: Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

They married in 2003 in a lavish affair. The former couple filed for divorce in 2014 through mutual consent, and it was finally granted in 2016

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Pooja was married to restaurateur Manish Makhija for 11 years. They tied the knot in 2003 and parted ways in 2014

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Image: Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram

Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia and has two daughters. The couple announced their separation after 20 years of marriage and got divorced in 2019

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Image: Arjun Rampal’s Instagram

Ranvir and Konkona married in 2010. After five years, in 2015, they separated. In February 2020, they filed for divorce and were granted the same in August

Ranvir Shorey And Konkana Sen Sharma

Image: Ranvir Shorey’s Instagram and IMDB

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Image: Esha Deol’s Instagram

Esha and Bharat had a private traditional wedding ceremony on June 29, 2012, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. After 11 years of marriage, they have decided to part ways

