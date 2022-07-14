Heading 3

Celeb Couples who never got married

Image: Getty Images

The couple is known to be extremely private about their relationship and while they share two daughters, the couple never tied the knot and have been going strong

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Image: Getty Images

The Friends star and the Snow Patrol frontman have been together since a long time and while they were engaged once, they never decided to tie the knot

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

Image: Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for over 38 years but the couple never got married

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Oprah and Stedman Graham have been together for over 35 years and even though they got engaged, the couple did not get married

Oprah and Stedman Graham

Image: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's relationship has been going strong since over six years but the couple doesn't seem to have marriage on their mind

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Image: Getty Images

The singer and the former Tennis player have been together since over 20 years and while they remain extremely private about the same. it is known that the duo are not married

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Image: Getty Images

The famed actress and acclaimed director have been together since 2001 and share four kids but have never tied the knot

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Image: Getty Images

Rose Byrne has been together with Bobby Cannavale since nine years and also shares two kids but the couple haven't gotten married yet

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Image: Getty Images

While the couple aren't together anymore, the duo who were together from 1998 to 2012 but never tied the knot

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Image: Getty Images

The couple has been together since 2010 and also got engaged in 2016 but never tied the knot. They also share two kids together

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

