Celeb Couples who never got married
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 14, 2022
Image: Getty Images
The couple is known to be extremely private about their relationship and while they share two daughters, the couple never tied the knot and have been going strong
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Image: Getty Images
The Friends star and the Snow Patrol frontman have been together since a long time and while they were engaged once, they never decided to tie the knot
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
Image: Getty Images
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for over 38 years but the couple never got married
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Oprah and Stedman Graham have been together for over 35 years and even though they got engaged, the couple did not get married
Oprah and Stedman Graham
Image: Getty Images
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's relationship has been going strong since over six years but the couple doesn't seem to have marriage on their mind
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Image: Getty Images
The singer and the former Tennis player have been together since over 20 years and while they remain extremely private about the same. it is known that the duo are not married
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova
Image: Getty Images
The famed actress and acclaimed director have been together since 2001 and share four kids but have never tied the knot
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
Image: Getty Images
Rose Byrne has been together with Bobby Cannavale since nine years and also shares two kids but the couple haven't gotten married yet
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Image: Getty Images
While the couple aren't together anymore, the duo who were together from 1998 to 2012 but never tied the knot
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Image: Getty Images
The couple has been together since 2010 and also got engaged in 2016 but never tied the knot. They also share two kids together
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
