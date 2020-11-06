Celeb couples who secretly got married

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's wedding got hitched in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017
Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor got married in Vijaykumar’s house in a “low-key Tamil ceremony on 2nd June 1996
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a low-key wedding in Delhi
While Sonam Kapoor's grand wedding was making headlines around the same time, Neha and Angad's wedding surprised everyone
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got hitched in Los Angeles in a close family affair
John Abraham and Priya Runchal's wedding was a surprise to the nation back in 2014
Ex couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh secretly got hitched in 1991
Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag had a quiet court marriage in Austria