Celeb couples who secretly got married

November 06,2020

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's wedding got hitched in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017

Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor got married in Vijaykumar’s house in a “low-key Tamil ceremony on 2nd June 1996

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a low-key wedding in Delhi

While Sonam Kapoor's grand wedding was making headlines around the same time, Neha and Angad's wedding surprised everyone

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got hitched in Los Angeles in a close family affair

John Abraham and Priya Runchal's wedding was a surprise to the nation back in 2014

Ex couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh secretly got hitched in 1991

Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag had a quiet court marriage in Austria

