Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 15, 2023
COUPLES WITH NOTABLE AGE GAP
The Ved couple has a striking age gap of 9 years. But fans can’t take their eyes off this pair
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza
Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram account
The Kabir Singh fame got hitched to Mira Rajput when she was 20 and he was 33 years old
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram account
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
Saif Ali Khan is 12 years elder to Kareena Kapoor. Yet they share sizzling chemistry both on-screen and off-screen
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account
Priyanka is a decade older than Nick Jonas but their chemistry is to watch out for
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account
Dharmendra & Hema Malini
Image: Hema Malini’s Instagram account
This power couple shares an age gap of 13 years and they complement each other very well
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram account
Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata
Maanayata is almost two decades younger than Sanjay Dutt. However, they are happily married since 2008
True love is not bound by age. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot despite a 10-year age gap
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account
The Shershaah couple, who have an age gap of 7 years, look drop-dead gorgeous
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram account
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan
Image: Gauri Khan’s Instagram account
The King of Hearts and his wife are half a decade apart, yet they are a power couple
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
Katrina Kaif is 5 years older to Vicky Kaushal but they swoon the Internet with their crackling chemistry
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.