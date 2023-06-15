Heading 3

 Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2023

COUPLES WITH NOTABLE AGE GAP

The Ved couple has a striking age gap of 9 years. But fans can’t take their eyes off this pair 

 Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza 

Image: Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram account 

The Kabir Singh fame got hitched to Mira Rajput when she was 20 and he was 33 years old 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram account 

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput 

Saif Ali Khan is 12 years elder to Kareena Kapoor. Yet they share sizzling chemistry both on-screen and off-screen 

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account 

Priyanka is a decade older than Nick Jonas but their chemistry is to watch out for

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account 

Dharmendra & Hema Malini 

Image: Hema Malini’s Instagram account 

This power couple shares an age gap of 13 years and they complement each other very well 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram account 

 Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata

Maanayata is almost two decades younger than Sanjay Dutt. However, they are happily married since 2008 

True love is not bound by age. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot despite a 10-year age gap 

 Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account 

The Shershaah couple, who have an age gap of 7 years, look drop-dead gorgeous 

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram account 

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan 

Image: Gauri Khan’s Instagram account 

The King of Hearts and his wife are half a decade apart, yet they are a power couple 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

Katrina Kaif is 5 years older to Vicky Kaushal but they swoon the Internet with their crackling chemistry 

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif 

