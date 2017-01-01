Sidharth’s luxurious house, which screams elegance and class, was designed by Gauri Khan
Sidharth Malhotra
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
A second house to an actor is their vanity van. We be you didn’t know, Alia’s vanity with comfy sofa and a tiny modular kitchen, was designed by Gauri Khan
Alia Bhatt’s Vanity Van
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
The Dishoom actress got her dream apartment designed by Gauri Khan. The ancient tiny ladder in her humble abode is an eye catcher
Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi mansion is designed with beautiful fabric, rugs and textures. The interiors of his massive property is done by his wife, Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi Mansion
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
Karan Johar's luxurious duplex house in Carter Road has cozy seating and the lighting makes it look chic
Karan Johar
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
One of Gauri Khan’s top projects is working on the bar lounge located at the Ambani’s swanky multi-million dollar home, Antilia
Antilia’s Bar lounge
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi in 2017. He got their nursery designed by his dear friend and the ace designer Gauri Khan.
Karan Johar’s twin’s nursery
Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram
Manish Malhotra’s stunning house is designed by Gauri Khan. The designer often throws parties at his house
Manish Malhotra’s house
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
The pictures have’t come out but it is said that the house is designed by Gauri Khan
Bachchan’s house
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram
Madhuri Dixit also joined the clan of getting houses designed by Gauri Khan
Madhuri Dixit
Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram