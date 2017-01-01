Heading 3

Sidharth’s luxurious house, which screams elegance and class, was designed by Gauri Khan

Sidharth Malhotra

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

A second house to an actor is their vanity van. We be you didn’t know, Alia’s vanity with comfy sofa and a tiny modular kitchen, was designed by Gauri Khan

Alia Bhatt’s Vanity Van

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

The Dishoom actress got her dream apartment designed by Gauri Khan. The ancient tiny ladder in her humble abode is an eye catcher

Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi mansion is designed with beautiful fabric, rugs and textures. The interiors of his massive property is done by his wife, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi Mansion

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

Karan Johar's luxurious duplex house in Carter Road has cozy seating and the lighting makes it look chic

Karan Johar

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

One of Gauri Khan’s top projects is working on the bar lounge located at the Ambani’s swanky multi-million dollar home, Antilia

Antilia’s Bar lounge

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi in 2017. He got their nursery designed by his dear friend and the ace designer Gauri Khan.

Karan Johar’s twin’s nursery

Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram

Manish Malhotra’s stunning house is designed by Gauri Khan. The designer often throws parties at his house

Manish Malhotra’s house

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

The pictures have’t come out but it is said that the house is designed by Gauri Khan

Bachchan’s  house

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

Madhuri Dixit also joined the clan of getting houses designed by Gauri Khan

Madhuri Dixit

Image : Gauri Khan’s Instagram

