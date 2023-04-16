APRIL 16, 2023

Heading 3

Celeb-Inspired Honeymoon Destinations 

Selecting one from the list of many incredible honeymoon destinations can be a daunting prospect, but you can make it fun with your partner by taking inspiration from the places your favourite celebrities visited after tying the knot. Let’s check out 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan visited Gstaad for their honeymoon and have been frequenting this alpine ski destination ever since

Gstaad, Switzerland 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose to spend their honeymoon in New York

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

New York, USA

London was the honeymoon destination for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

London 

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram 

The Maldives 

The Maldives is a favourite destination for celebrity couples and the couple Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi is one of them 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went to Sri Lanka to enjoy their honeymoon 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Sri Lanka 

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli picked Finland for their honeymoon, it has become a popular choice for couples from all over India 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Finland

Picked by Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar for their honeymoon, it is conducive to several adventure activities like skiing, snowboarding, sledging and snowshoeing

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Gulmarg, India

A few years ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas created a buzz when they shared adorable photos from their honeymoon in Oman on social media 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Oman

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal went to Türkiye on their honeymoon 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Türkiye

