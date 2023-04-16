APRIL 16, 2023
Celeb-Inspired Honeymoon Destinations
Image- Pexels
Selecting one from the list of many incredible honeymoon destinations can be a daunting prospect, but you can make it fun with your partner by taking inspiration from the places your favourite celebrities visited after tying the knot. Let’s check out
Honeymoon destinations
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan visited Gstaad for their honeymoon and have been frequenting this alpine ski destination ever since
Gstaad, Switzerland
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose to spend their honeymoon in New York
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
New York, USA
London was the honeymoon destination for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
London
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
The Maldives
The Maldives is a favourite destination for celebrity couples and the couple Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi is one of them
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went to Sri Lanka to enjoy their honeymoon
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Sri Lanka
After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli picked Finland for their honeymoon, it has become a popular choice for couples from all over India
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Finland
Picked by Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar for their honeymoon, it is conducive to several adventure activities like skiing, snowboarding, sledging and snowshoeing
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Gulmarg, India
A few years ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas created a buzz when they shared adorable photos from their honeymoon in Oman on social media
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Oman
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal went to Türkiye on their honeymoon
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Türkiye
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.