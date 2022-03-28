Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 28, 2022
Celeb reviews of RRR
Chiranjeevi
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Tollywood star Chiranjeevi wrote. "#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!"
Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "The most Important film of the Year Releases today … Brace Yourselves for #RRR Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big. So inspiring to watch @tarak9999 Garu & @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s efforts..excited to watch them set the screens on (fire)."
Image: Sundeep Kishan Instagram
Sundeep Kishan
Allu Arjun wrote "hearty congratulations’ to the team of RRR, "What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house."
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Director Prashanth Neel tweeted, "Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success. Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan . What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film."
Image: Prashanth Neel
Prashanth Neel
Varuj Tej
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Varun Tej wrote, ''RRR is a masterpiece!!! Period. Load, Aim, Shoot! #RRRmania''
Image: Kartikeya Instagram
Kartikeya wrote ''LOAD AIM SHOOT Do not miss the experience .. #RRR''
Kartikeya
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
Actor Adivi Sesh tweeted, "#RRR is an ALL INDIAN VOLCANO"
Adivi Sesh
Image: Ahavideoin Instagram
Gopichand Malineni tweeted ''HUGE BLOCKBUSTER..#RRRMovie literally Goosebumps @ssrajamouli Gaaru proved again that he's a Master of all crafts! Simply Hats off Career BEST Performances from @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan Kudos to both of them! Mass and Massive RRRampage!''
Gopichand Malineni
