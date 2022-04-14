Anushka Sharma-Virat Kholi
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
They tied the knot in the year 2017 in an intimate affair. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot and today, are parents of daughter Vamika
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
They got married with a lot of pomp in Mumbai in the year 2018. The couple is expecting their first child this year
The power couple got married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They later threw a star-studded reception in Mumbai
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
‘Desi girl’ walked down the aisle with the American singer in Jodhpur in December 2018. They got married according to both Hindu and Christian rituals
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor married his sweetheart in 2021. It was a close-knit ceremony. The pictures from D-Day spell fun
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
Image: Dia Mirza
The duo got hitched in February 2021. With a female priest and ditching kanyadaan, it was one of the most groundbreaking weddings in recent times
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The actress tied the knot with the director in June 2021 in a close ceremony. Their wedding pictures redefined beauty and simplicity
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
In November 2021, the star couple enjoyed their union in one of the most dreamy weddings. To note, they dated for nearly 11 years before taking their relationship a step further
Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The pair became man and wife in December 2021. However, the duo never spoke about their relationship and their wedding was a surprise for many
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
After dating for five years, the sweetest couple got married on April 14, 2022. It was a small wedding with friends and family members
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming projects