APR 22, 2022

Celeb weddings in last 5 years

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kholi

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

They tied the knot in the year 2017 in an intimate affair. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot and today, are parents of daughter Vamika

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

They got married with a lot of pomp in Mumbai in the year 2018. The couple is expecting their first child this year

The power couple got married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They later threw a star-studded reception in Mumbai

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

‘Desi girl’ walked down the aisle with the American singer in Jodhpur in December 2018. They got married according to both Hindu and Christian rituals

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The actor married his sweetheart in 2021. It was a close-knit ceremony. The pictures from D-Day spell fun

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Image: Dia Mirza

The duo got hitched in February 2021. With a female priest and ditching kanyadaan, it was one of the most groundbreaking weddings in recent times

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The actress tied the knot with the director in June 2021 in a close ceremony. Their wedding pictures redefined beauty and simplicity

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

In November 2021, the star couple enjoyed their union in one of the most dreamy weddings. To note, they dated for nearly 11 years before taking their relationship a step further

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The pair became man and wife in December 2021. However, the duo never spoke about their relationship and their wedding was a surprise for many

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

After dating for five years, the sweetest couple got married on April 14, 2022. It was a small wedding with friends and family members

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

