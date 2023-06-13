Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
JUNE 13, 2023
Celeb who launched their own skincare line
Katrina Kaif launched her beauty line Kay Beauty in the year 2019. The brand offers a wide range of beauty products that are high quality and cruelty-free
Image : Katrina Kaif’s instagram
Kay beauty by Katrina Kaif
Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer who launched her beauty and skincare line Lovechild in the year 2022
Image : Masaba Gupta’s instagram
Lovechild by Masaba Gupta
The actress who is known for her flawless makeup looks, launched her skincare brand in the year 2022. 82E offers vegan and cruelty-free skincare products
82E by Deepika Padukone
Imahe :Deepika Padukone’s instagram
Anomaly is a haircare brand launched by the global star. Priyanka launched the brand in 2021, and since then her brand became the second wealthiest celebrity brand worldwide
Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s instagram
Airas by Lara Dutta
Image : Lara Dutta’s instagram
The former Miss Universe launched this skincare branch in 2019. The brand offers vegan and cruelty-free products. Her products are also environmentally friendly and made with natural and budget-friendly ingredients
Image : Sunny Leones instagram
Starstruck by Sunny Leone
This gorgeous actress launched her cosmetic line in the year 2019. Her beauty line offers a wide range of products and is cruelty-free
The Australian-Indian model-turned-Indian actress launched her beauty brand in the year 2013. The brand offers organic and handmade beauty products which are also reasonably priced
Naked by Lisa Haydon
Image : Lisa Haydon’s instagram
Anusha launched her brand during the pandemic. Her brand is inclusive and caters to people with darker skin tones. Additionally, her products are 100% cruelty-free and vegan
BrownSkin by Anusha Dandekar
Image :Anusha Dandekar’s instagram
SOEZI by Sonakshi Sinha
Image :Sonakshi Sinha’s instagram
This stunning actress initially launched SOEZI as a press-on-nails brand in 2022. Eventually, it branched out to cosmetics and personal care items as well
Image : Manish Malhotra’s instagram
Designer Manish Malhotra tried his hand at beauty when he introduced his makeup line in collaboration with MyGlamm
Manish Malhotra
