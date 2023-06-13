Heading 3

Celeb who launched their own skincare line

Katrina Kaif launched her beauty line Kay Beauty in the year 2019. The brand offers a wide range of beauty products that are high quality and cruelty-free

Image : Katrina Kaif’s instagram

Kay beauty by Katrina Kaif

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer who launched her beauty and skincare line Lovechild in the year 2022

Image : Masaba Gupta’s instagram

Lovechild by Masaba Gupta

The actress who is known for her flawless makeup looks, launched her skincare brand in the year 2022. 82E offers vegan and cruelty-free skincare products

82E by Deepika Padukone

Imahe :Deepika Padukone’s instagram

Anomaly is a haircare brand launched by the global star. Priyanka launched the brand in 2021, and since then her brand became the second wealthiest celebrity brand worldwide

Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s instagram

Airas by Lara Dutta

Image : Lara Dutta’s instagram

The former Miss Universe launched this skincare branch in 2019. The brand offers vegan and cruelty-free products. Her products are also environmentally friendly and made with natural and budget-friendly ingredients

Image : Sunny Leones instagram

Starstruck by Sunny Leone

This gorgeous actress launched her cosmetic line in the year 2019. Her beauty line offers a wide range of products and is cruelty-free

The Australian-Indian model-turned-Indian actress launched her beauty brand in the year 2013. The brand offers organic and handmade beauty products which are also reasonably priced

Naked by Lisa Haydon

Image : Lisa Haydon’s instagram

Anusha launched her brand during the pandemic. Her brand is inclusive and caters to people with darker skin tones. Additionally, her products are 100% cruelty-free and vegan

BrownSkin by Anusha Dandekar

Image :Anusha Dandekar’s instagram

SOEZI by Sonakshi Sinha

Image :Sonakshi Sinha’s instagram

This stunning actress initially launched SOEZI as a press-on-nails brand in 2022. Eventually, it branched out to cosmetics and personal care items as well

Image : Manish Malhotra’s instagram

Designer Manish Malhotra tried his hand at beauty when he introduced his makeup line in collaboration with MyGlamm

Manish Malhotra

