oct 6, 2021

Actors embroiled in drug controversies

The actor, Armaan Kohli was detained in a narcotics confiscation case after the NCB raided his Mumbai home

Armaan Kohli

His bail plea was later denied by a court. The actor was in the news for the wrong reasons previously as well

Last year, NCB investigators detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, after finding drugs in their Mumbai home

Bharti Singh

The authorities discovered 86.5 grams of cannabis at the couple's place

Rhea Chakraborty was detained in connection with a drug nexus. She was convicted of obtaining drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty

Nearly a month after her arrest on drug-related charges, she was granted bail with restrictions

Deepika Padukone was probed by the NCB last year after a Bollywood-drug nexus surfaced. Authorities also questioned her manager, Karishma Prakash

Deepika Padukone

They were both questioned about their conversations about procuring drugs. However, the actress denied having drugs

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was embroiled in a drug controversy. She was interrogated by narcotics control officers

Rakul Preet Singh

Reportedly, she claimed that the drugs found in her home belonged to Rhea Chakraborty

The NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, during a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai for a party held on October 2nd

Aryan Khan

He appeared in court in Mumbai, but the NCB has demanded that he be held in custody till 7th october
