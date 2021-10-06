oct 6, 2021
Actors embroiled in drug controversies
The actor, Armaan Kohli was detained in a narcotics confiscation case after the NCB raided his Mumbai home
Armaan Kohli
His bail plea was later denied by a court. The actor was in the news for the wrong reasons previously as well
Last year, NCB investigators detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, after finding drugs in their Mumbai home
Bharti Singh
The authorities discovered 86.5 grams of cannabis at the couple's place
Rhea Chakraborty was detained in connection with a drug nexus. She was convicted of obtaining drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
Nearly a month after her arrest on drug-related charges, she was granted bail with restrictions
Deepika Padukone was probed by the NCB last year after a Bollywood-drug nexus surfaced. Authorities also questioned her manager, Karishma Prakash
Deepika Padukone
They were both questioned about their conversations about procuring drugs. However, the actress denied having drugs
Actress Rakul Preet Singh was embroiled in a drug controversy. She was interrogated by narcotics control officers
Rakul Preet Singh
Reportedly, she claimed that the drugs found in her home belonged to Rhea Chakraborty
The NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, during a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai for a party held on October 2nd
Aryan Khan
He appeared in court in Mumbai, but the NCB has demanded that he be held in custody till 7th october
