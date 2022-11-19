Celebrities’

Heading 3

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is an allrounder. There is nothing that this ace actress cannot do. An activity that Alia finds great joy is in sketching and she is a great artist

Image : Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented people in the industry. She is trained in western classical singing and has even released her own music albums

Image : Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is the action god of Bollywood. He is renowned to perform his stunts in movies by himself. He is immensely skilled and trained in martial arts

Image : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Poetry runs in the Bachchan household. Apart from Bollywood’s acting legend, Amitabh Bachchan often loves expressing him through his words

Image : Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Our Sonam Kapoor is an ‘Aisha’ in real life. She is a shopaholic and her favourite hobby is shopping! Who relates with her

Image : Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik might be just too good in front of the camera but he also enjoys being behind one! Hrithik’s cherished hobby is photography and he is amazing at it

Image : Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza started her pottery journey during the shoot of her movie ‘Alibaug’ and the rest is history! She is a certified potter today

Image : Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who is known for his fierce persona and impeccable acting skills, is a lover of painting. This reflects his softer side

Image : Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This star kid’s passion is abundantly evident on her Instagram. She loves travelling a lot and is a wanderlust soul

Sara Ali Khan

Image : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann is a man of many talents. Apart from being an exceptional singer, Ayushmann is also a prolific writer and loves reading books

