Celebrities’
favourite hobby
Sampriti
NOV 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is an allrounder. There is nothing that this ace actress cannot do. An activity that Alia finds great joy is in sketching and she is a great artist
Image : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented people in the industry. She is trained in western classical singing and has even released her own music albums
Image : Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is the action god of Bollywood. He is renowned to perform his stunts in movies by himself. He is immensely skilled and trained in martial arts
Image : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Poetry runs in the Bachchan household. Apart from Bollywood’s acting legend, Amitabh Bachchan often loves expressing him through his words
Image : Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Our Sonam Kapoor is an ‘Aisha’ in real life. She is a shopaholic and her favourite hobby is shopping! Who relates with her
Image : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik might be just too good in front of the camera but he also enjoys being behind one! Hrithik’s cherished hobby is photography and he is amazing at it
Image : Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza started her pottery journey during the shoot of her movie ‘Alibaug’ and the rest is history! She is a certified potter today
Image : Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
Salman Khan, who is known for his fierce persona and impeccable acting skills, is a lover of painting. This reflects his softer side
Image : Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This star kid’s passion is abundantly evident on her Instagram. She loves travelling a lot and is a wanderlust soul
Sara Ali Khan
Image : Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann is a man of many talents. Apart from being an exceptional singer, Ayushmann is also a prolific writer and loves reading books
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor’s fam-jam photos