Celebs
that donated 

for COVID relief

June 02, 2021

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started a Ketto Fundraising Initiative to help raise funds for the COVID-19 relief and have donated Rs 2 crore to the fundraiser

South actor Ajith Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 1.25 crore towards the COVID-19 relief centers and organisations

Ajith Kumar

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni donated Rs 1 lakh to the NGO Mukul Madhav toward the COVID-19 relief

Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Sachin Tendulkar

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the UP Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund

Vicky Kaushal donated Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Vicky Kaushal

Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakh to many organisations working towards COVID-19 relief

Rohit Sharma

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the NGO, Daivik Foundation

Salman Khan has helped over 25,000 daily wage workers and made contributions towards the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)

Salman Khan

