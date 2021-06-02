Celebs
that donated
for COVID relief June 02, 2021
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started a Ketto Fundraising Initiative to help raise funds for the COVID-19 relief and have donated Rs 2 crore to the fundraiser
South actor Ajith Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 1.25 crore towards the COVID-19 relief centers and organisations
Ajith Kumar
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni donated Rs 1 lakh to the NGO Mukul Madhav toward the COVID-19 relief
Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
Sachin Tendulkar
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the UP Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund
Vicky Kaushal donated Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
Vicky Kaushal
Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakh to many organisations working towards COVID-19 relief
Rohit Sharma
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the NGO, Daivik Foundation
Salman Khan has helped over 25,000 daily wage workers and made contributions towards the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)
Salman Khan
For more updates on Indian celebrities helping the country fight the pandemic, follow PINKVILLA