Celebs who JUNE 21, 2021
love to do yoga
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is praised for maintaining herself and she has always mentioned yoga to be one of the biggest reasons for her physique
Katrina Kaif has often revealed that “Yoga is not only about looking good but also about feeling good” as she swears by it
Katrina Kaif
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has inspired and motivated people to practice yoga and has revealed that she “cannot go a day without yoga”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Bipasha Basu is an ultimate yoga lover and has said, “Yoga is not just about twisting and turning... it’s about existing in union with the rest of the creation”
Bipasha Basu
Hina Khan is a huge yoga fanatic and she enjoys practising yoga regularly
Hina Khan
Mouni Roy performs yoga in order to remain fit and is often spotted sharing a glimpse of her doing it on her social media handle
Mouni Roy
Sanaya Irani is a fitness freak and enjoys performing yoga
Sanaya Irani
Jacqueline Fernandez is often spotted practicing yoga as it helps her to relieve stress
Jacqueline Fernandez
Alia Bhatt has many times credited yoga for her flawless beauty and physique
Alia Bhatt
Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her “yoga days” and never misses even one of them as she says that even the simplest form of yoga can help a person immensely
Kareena Kapoor Khan
