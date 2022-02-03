Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

FEB 03, 2022

Celebrities who own private jet

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn reportedly owns a Hawker 800 private plane which is a six-seater jet, the price of which is around Rs. 84 crore

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore which he uses to fly to places for work or family vacations

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

The international star is a sucker for luxurious items and to no surprise, she owns a private jet that she uses to travel between India and L.A.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Be it for work or vacation, Amitabh Bachchan too prefers to travel in his fancy private jet

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan's name comes under the richest actors across the globe. Apart from his lavish bungalow and other properties he also owns a private jet

Image: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor has given several blockbusters and has earned a fortune out of it. Though he is a down-to-earth person and lives a straightforward life, Salman also owns a private jet

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

Known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik prefers to follow a stylish and luxurious lifestyle. The actor owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations or work outings

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Actor Anil Kapoor is famous for his extravagant lifestyle. Along with other expensive and impressive items, he also owns a private jet

Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor

With her incredible dancing and acting skills, the diva has left several millennials awe-struck. The actress has made a lot of money out of her career and therefore leads a luxurious life and owns a private jet

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

According to the reports, Shilpa Shetty uses her private jet to travel across the globe. Since she owns multiple properties around the world, It is evident that she bought a private jet to make her travel easier

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

