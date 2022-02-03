Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
FEB 03, 2022
Celebrities who own private jet
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn reportedly owns a Hawker 800 private plane which is a six-seater jet, the price of which is around Rs. 84 crore
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore which he uses to fly to places for work or family vacations
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
The international star is a sucker for luxurious items and to no surprise, she owns a private jet that she uses to travel between India and L.A.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Be it for work or vacation, Amitabh Bachchan too prefers to travel in his fancy private jet
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan's name comes under the richest actors across the globe. Apart from his lavish bungalow and other properties he also owns a private jet
Image: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
The actor has given several blockbusters and has earned a fortune out of it. Though he is a down-to-earth person and lives a straightforward life, Salman also owns a private jet
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
Known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik prefers to follow a stylish and luxurious lifestyle. The actor owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations or work outings
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Actor Anil Kapoor is famous for his extravagant lifestyle. Along with other expensive and impressive items, he also owns a private jet
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Anil Kapoor
With her incredible dancing and acting skills, the diva has left several millennials awe-struck. The actress has made a lot of money out of her career and therefore leads a luxurious life and owns a private jet
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
According to the reports, Shilpa Shetty uses her private jet to travel across the globe. Since she owns multiple properties around the world, It is evident that she bought a private jet to make her travel easier
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
