APRIL 20, 2023
Celebrities who quit acting
Image: Riya Sen’s Instagram
Sen admitted that she was sexualized in films and music videos at the age of 16, She confessed that the way she was portrayed, made her extremely uncomfortable which made her quit her career later
Riya Sen
Image: Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram
Twinkle Khanna left the entertainment industry after marrying Akshay Kumar in 2001. She claimed that the reason for her quitting the industry was because there were no good roles
Twinkle Khanna
Asim worked in Bollywood and the Tollywood industry. However, she bid farewell to her acting career after her marriage
Image: Asim Thottumkal’s Instagram
Asim Thottumkal
After achieving great success in one of her movies Vivah, Amrita Rao decided to tie the knot with RJ Anmol and in no time she disappeared from the industry
Image: Amrita Rao’s Instagram
Amrita Rao
Image: Sana Khan’s Instagram
Sana Khan
Sana Khan decided to quit her acting career in order to maintain her relationship with her religion
The actor, who rose to fame after his movie, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, disappeared from the industry
Image: Imran Khan’s Instagram
Imran Khan
Dino said there was a time when he was just being offered movies that had nothing more to it, and he knew that if he did those films, he would be called a flop actor
Image: Dino Morea’s Instagram
Dino Morea
After getting married to a hotelier, Abu Azmi who is a famous politician’s son made her take an exit from her acting career
Image: Ayesha Takia’s Instagram
Ayesha Takia
Sahil Khan became famous after appearing in the film, Style. Post that, he switched to the fitness business
Image: Sahil Khan Instagram
Sahil Khan
Soha Ali Khan made her debut with the 2004 film, Dil Maange More and later on, went on to make more films. However, she isn’t actively appearing in films
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Soha Ali Khan
