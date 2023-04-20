Heading 3

HEMELIN DARLONG

Entertainment

APRIL 20, 2023

Celebrities who quit acting

Image:  Riya Sen’s  Instagram

Sen admitted that she was sexualized in films and music videos at the age of 16, She confessed that the way she was portrayed, made her extremely uncomfortable which made her quit her career later

Riya Sen

Image: Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram

Twinkle Khanna left the entertainment industry after marrying Akshay Kumar in 2001. She claimed that the reason for her quitting the industry was because there were no good roles

Twinkle Khanna

Asim worked in Bollywood and the Tollywood industry. However,  she bid farewell to her acting career after her marriage

Image: Asim Thottumkal’s Instagram

Asim Thottumkal

After achieving great success in one of her movies Vivah, Amrita Rao decided to tie the knot with RJ Anmol and in no time she disappeared from the industry

Image: Amrita Rao’s Instagram

Amrita Rao

Image: Sana Khan’s Instagram

Sana Khan

Sana Khan decided to quit her acting career in order to maintain her relationship with her religion

The actor, who rose to fame after his movie,  Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, disappeared from the industry

Image: Imran Khan’s Instagram

Imran Khan

Dino said there was a time when he was just being offered movies that had nothing more to it, and he knew that if he  did those films, he would be called a flop actor

Image: Dino Morea’s Instagram 

Dino Morea

After getting married to a hotelier, Abu Azmi who is a famous politician’s son made her take an exit from her acting career

Image: Ayesha Takia’s Instagram

Ayesha Takia

Sahil Khan became famous after appearing in the film, Style. Post that, he switched to the fitness business

Image: Sahil Khan Instagram

Sahil Khan

Soha Ali Khan made her debut with the 2004 film, Dil Maange More and later on, went on to make more films. However, she isn’t actively appearing in films

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Soha Ali Khan

