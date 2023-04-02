Heading 3

APRIL 02, 2023

Celebrities who went from flab to fit 

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

The fashionista of Bollywood lost around 30 kgs before her debut movie Saawariya

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

She broke all stereotypes when she gained weight for her debut movie and it turned out to be a hit. She then immediately lost all the weight in a few months

Bhumi Pednekar

The Ishaqzaade boy weighed around 130 kg but managed to lose it when he landed a debut role under the YRF banner

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

Arjun Kapoor 

Before making her debut in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti worked consistently on her body over the past few years

Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra 

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt 

After being locked for Student of the Year, Alia went on a strict diet and lost 15 kgs before starting the shoot

As she landed her debut role opposite Salman Khan, Sonakshi lost around 25Kgs and was loved by the audience

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

She lost around 40 kg while she was in college. She totally stopped eating junk food and followed a strict diet

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan 

After Super 30, Hrithik Roshan came back in shape within 2 months for his movie War

Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan 

Being a perfectionist, Aamir Khan lost all the weight he had gained for Dangal to shoot one scene

Image- Aamir Khan Productions Instagram

Aamir Khan 

The actress worked really hard on her physique and is a total stunner

Image- Zareen Khan’s Instagram

Zareen Khan

