APRIL 02, 2023

Celebrities who went from flab to fit
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
The fashionista of Bollywood lost around 30 kgs before her debut movie Saawariya
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
She broke all stereotypes when she gained weight for her debut movie and it turned out to be a hit. She then immediately lost all the weight in a few months
Bhumi Pednekar
The Ishaqzaade boy weighed around 130 kg but managed to lose it when he landed a debut role under the YRF banner
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Before making her debut in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti worked consistently on her body over the past few years
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
After being locked for Student of the Year, Alia went on a strict diet and lost 15 kgs before starting the shoot
As she landed her debut role opposite Salman Khan, Sonakshi lost around 25Kgs and was loved by the audience
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
She lost around 40 kg while she was in college. She totally stopped eating junk food and followed a strict diet
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
After Super 30, Hrithik Roshan came back in shape within 2 months for his movie War
Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Being a perfectionist, Aamir Khan lost all the weight he had gained for Dangal to shoot one scene
Image- Aamir Khan Productions Instagram
Aamir Khan
The actress worked really hard on her physique and is a total stunner
Image- Zareen Khan’s Instagram
Zareen Khan
