Celebrity - non celebrity love K-dramas
Gong Tae Sung, a beloved star, finds love with a stranger, exploring romance outside the spotlight
Image: tvN
Shooting Stars
Top star Hoo Joon meets reporter Geun Young, sparking an unlikely love story marred by a rocky start
Image: Naver TV
So I Married The Anti-Fan
Sa Hye Joon, a model aspiring to become an actor, navigates the challenges and dreams of the entertainment industry
Record of Youth
Image: tvN
Han Se Gye, a troublemaking actress, faces love and identity issues amidst the glamorous world of celebrities
Beauty Inside
Image: JTBC
Aspiring radio program writer Song Geu Rim overcomes her writing struggles and finds love in the world of radio
Radio Romance
Image: KBS2
Yoon Tae In, an idol group leader with a unique sleepwalking condition, falls for an ordinary girl
Let Me Be Your Knight
Image: SBS
News anchor Jeong Hoon, with looks and charm, navigates love and the media industry
Find Me in Your Memory
Image: MBC
Idol Lucie reaches global fame and success, but the path to stardom is never easy
Miracle
Image: Viu
Lee Ma Ha, a member of a K-pop girl group, faces the pressures of the entertainment world
Imitation
Image: KBS2
Joon Young, a superstar, and No Eul, a documentary producer, rekindle their past love, despite a complicated history
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: KBS2