Amitabh Bachchan, who has been making the headlines as the Kaun Banega Crorepati host for years now, made the audience angry by referring to the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only “Shivaji” in one of his questions
Aditya Narayan got called out for his “Hum kya Alibaug se aaye?” comment after which political party MNS warned him of a strict action and demanded an apology. Aditya Narayan apologised to the audience and revealed that he “didn’t mean to hurt the sentiments of the people”
Amit Kumar appeared in an episode of Indian Idol 12. Later, he revealed that he “did not enjoy the episode but was asked to praise the contestants by the channel”
Shilpa Shinde quit Gangs of Filmistan, revealing that she was “unhappy” about Sunil Grover getting more screen-time than her
Munmun Dutta received major backlash recently for using the word “bhangi” in one of her videos. #arrestmunmundutta was trending on social media and even after the actor apologised for her remark, a case was filed against her under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act
Yuvika Chaudhary too got called out for using a “casteist slur” in a video that also featured her husband, Prince Narula. The actor immediately apologised to the people through social media
Amit Bhatt (Bapuji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) faced backlash for saying that “Hindi is the most used language in Mumbai” and the statement didn’t go down well with the MNS
A video of Terence Lewis dancing with Nora Fatehi on the sets of India’s Best Dancer went viral after which many alleged that the choreographer was touching the actor inappropriately during their performance
Anu Malik’s comeback to being a judge on Indian Idol 12 created a lot of buzz in the media as the singer had been removed from the show after being one of the accused during the #metoo movement
Jaan Kumar Sanu landed in trouble after making a remark on Marathi language while having an argument with Nikki Tamboli inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He apologised to the viewers and Viacom 18 also gave an apology to the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray
