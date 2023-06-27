Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
JUNE 27, 2023
Celebrity Couples who won Nach Baliye
Nach Baliye is one of the most successful dance reality shows on television where you have to perform with your real-life partners
About the Show
Image: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram
The winners of season 1 were Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar
Image: Supriya Pilgaonkar Instagram
Season 1
Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala were declared as winners of the show
Season 2
Image: Hussain Kuwajerwala Instagram
Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali have won Nach Baliye 3
Season 3
Image: Aamir's & Sanjeeda's Instagram
Season 4
Image: Shalin's & Dalljiet's Instagram
Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur were emerged as the winners of Nach Baliye 4
Image: Jay Bhanushali Instagram
Season 5
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali lifted the trophy of Nach Baliye Season 5
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi became the winners of Nach Baliye season 6
Season 6
Image: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar were declared as the winners of Nach Baliye 7
Season 7
Image: Himanshu Malhotra Instagram
Season 8
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya bagged the trophy of Nach Baliye season 8
Image: Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary managed to win the ninth season of Nach Baliye
Season 9
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.