Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Entertainment

JUNE 27, 2023

Celebrity Couples who won Nach Baliye

Nach Baliye is one of the most successful dance reality shows on television where you have to perform with your real-life partners 

About the Show 

Image: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

The winners of season 1 were Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar 

Image: Supriya Pilgaonkar Instagram

Season 1

Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala were declared as winners of the show

Season 2

Image: Hussain Kuwajerwala Instagram

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali have won Nach Baliye 3

Season 3

Image: Aamir's & Sanjeeda's Instagram 

Season 4

Image: Shalin's & Dalljiet's Instagram

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur were emerged as the winners of Nach Baliye 4

Image: Jay Bhanushali Instagram

Season 5

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali lifted the trophy of Nach Baliye Season 5

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi became the winners of Nach Baliye season 6

Season 6

Image: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar were declared as the winners of Nach Baliye 7

Season 7

Image: Himanshu Malhotra Instagram 

Season 8

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya bagged the trophy of Nach Baliye season 8

Image: Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram 

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary managed to win the ninth season of Nach Baliye

Season 9

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here