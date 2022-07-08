Heading 3

Celebrity DM scandals

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Scott Disick's DM to his ex Kourtney Kardashian's former boyfriend Younes Bendjima was leaked by the latter where he mocked Kardashian for her romance with Travis Barker

Scott Disick

Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat's private messages to Noah Schnapp were leaked by the Stranger Things star as he posted the screengrabs of her asking him to introduce her to Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat

Image: Getty Images

A woman posted her DM exchange with Armie Hammer online which consisted of explicit conversations about cannibalism

Armie Hammer

Image: Getty Images

James Franco's conversations over DMs with a 17-year-old Scottish girl went viral in 2014 after she leaked their conversation online

James Franco

Image: Getty Images

Drake had reportedly slid into the DMs of Adult film star Mia Khalifa. Although she never confirmed the same, she spoke about a celeb whose name rhymed with "rake."

Drake 

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber once DMed an Instagram account asking about a girl who featured in their photos in 2017 and she later leaked the messages where he was asking about her

Justin Bieber

Image: Getty Images

A$AP Rocky was once called out by 50 Cent after he tried to hit on latter's ex by messaging her on social media

A$AP Rocky

Image: Getty Images

Iggy shared a TikTok last year where she revealed the DMs she's received including one from Steve Aoki who offered her USD 15,000 for a conversation

Iggy Azalea

Image: Getty Images

In 2017, Bella Thorne had shared a series of messages that she thought she exchanged with Cole Sprouse but turns out it was a fake account

Bella Thorne

Image: Getty Images

John Mayer shared a screengrab of a DM he received from Taylor Swift's fan who gave him a death threat after Red (Taylor's Version) was released

John Mayer

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Natalie Portman's career highlights

Click Here