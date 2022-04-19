Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 19, 2022
Celebrity pet parents
Jennifer Aniston
Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram
The actress is known to be a dog mom and has three adorable pets including Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, who is a grey Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a pit bull
Priyanka Chopra has the most adorable pet pooches. Apart from her chihuahua-terrier mix Diana, she also owns two other dogs with husband Nick Jonas who are Panda and Gino
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Chris Evans is known to be a doting dog parent and we love how he posts cuddlesome photos with his furry friend Dodger
Chris Evans
Image: Chris Evans Instagram
Courteney Cox is also a dog mom and has the most adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniels whose names are Harley and Hopper
Image: Courteney Cox Instagram
Courteney Cox
Mark Ruffalo
Image: Mark Ruffalo Instagram
Mark Ruffalo is a cat parent and he's often seen sharing adorable photos with them. Ruffalo is known to share some sweet snaps with his feline friend Biscotti
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Taylor Swift is a cat mom and they are named after her favourite TV and movie characters, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button
Taylor Swift
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez has two adorable furry friends, one is Winnie, who is nothing short of cotton-candy fur, and also a brown puppy named Daisy
Selena Gomez
Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
The couple recently adopted a cat together after their engagement. The little kitten has been named Whiskey
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Image: Reese Witherspoon Instagram
Reese Witherspoon has a big family consisting of four furry friends including Hank, Lou, a French bulldog named Minnie Pearl and also a black Labrador called Major
Reese Witherspoon
Image: Henry Cavill Instagram
Henry Cavill is also a dog parent and the actor is known to be extremely close to his American Akita named Kal. The actor is also known to bring him on his movie sets with him
Henry Cavill
