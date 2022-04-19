Celebrity pet parents

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston

Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

The actress is known to be a dog mom and has three adorable pets including Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, who is a grey Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a pit bull

Priyanka Chopra has the most adorable pet pooches. Apart from her chihuahua-terrier mix Diana, she also owns two other dogs with husband Nick Jonas who are Panda and Gino

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Chris Evans is known to be a doting dog parent and we love how he posts cuddlesome photos with his furry friend Dodger

Chris Evans

Image: Chris Evans Instagram

Courteney Cox is also a dog mom and has the most adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniels whose names are Harley and Hopper

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

Courteney Cox

Mark Ruffalo

Image: Mark Ruffalo Instagram

Mark Ruffalo is a cat parent and he's often seen sharing adorable photos with them. Ruffalo is known to share some sweet snaps with his feline friend Biscotti

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift is a cat mom and they are named after her favourite TV and movie characters, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez has two adorable furry friends, one is Winnie, who is nothing short of cotton-candy fur, and also a brown puppy named Daisy

Selena Gomez

Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

The couple recently adopted a cat together after their engagement. The little kitten has been named Whiskey

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Image: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon has a big family consisting of four furry friends including Hank, Lou, a French bulldog named Minnie Pearl and also a black Labrador called Major

Reese Witherspoon

Image: Henry Cavill Instagram

Henry Cavill is also a dog parent and the actor is known to be extremely close to his American Akita named Kal. The actor is also known to bring him on his movie sets with him

Henry Cavill

