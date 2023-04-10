APRIL 10, 2023

Heading 3

Celebrity wedding performance fees?

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

The cost for her performance alone would be around 25 to 30 lakh rupees, and this amount does not cover expenses for her makeup, clothes, or travel

Malaika Arora

Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram 

To make an appearance, he charges approximately 75 lakh rupees, but he is not just a performer. As per reports, the actor stays until the end of the event and ensures that everyone has a wonderful time

Ranveer Singh

According to sources, Deepika is highly selective about the weddings she attends or performs at. Moreover, she charges a significant amount of money for her appearances, reportedly around one crore

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Although Akshay Kumar is known for not attending Bollywood parties, he apparently does not turn down wedding invitations. The actor now charges between Rs 1.5 to 2.5 crores depending on the duration of his performance 

Image- Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known for her exceptional dancing skills and has some of the best songs to her credit. Hence, it comes as no surprise that she charges a high fee of around Rs 3.5 crores for performing at weddings

Even though he is selective about the events he attends and only does so for close connections, it is believed that the superstar makes each appearance memorable. His fee for such events is reportedly almost Rs 3 crores

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan is known for giving larger-than-life performances at weddings and reportedly charges around Rs 2.5-3 crores for it. However, if he is just attending the wedding without performing, his charges are usually around Rs 1.5 crores 

Image- Salman Khan’s Instagram

Salman Khan

He is considered the ultimate king of dancing in Bollywood. He charges a fee of Rs. 2.5 crores approximately to perform at weddings, birthday parties, or any other private events

Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

She charges a reasonable amount of Rs. 50 lakhs for simply making an appearance at a wedding function. However, if she performs at the wedding, she charges around Rs. 70 lakhs

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The actress who is known for her role in Dabangg charges a fee of ₹25 lakhs for performing at weddings. However, it should be noted that this amount does not include the cost of her hair and makeup, which is an additional expense

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha

