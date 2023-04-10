APRIL 10, 2023
Celebrity wedding performance fees?
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
The cost for her performance alone would be around 25 to 30 lakh rupees, and this amount does not cover expenses for her makeup, clothes, or travel
Malaika Arora
Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
To make an appearance, he charges approximately 75 lakh rupees, but he is not just a performer. As per reports, the actor stays until the end of the event and ensures that everyone has a wonderful time
Ranveer Singh
According to sources, Deepika is highly selective about the weddings she attends or performs at. Moreover, she charges a significant amount of money for her appearances, reportedly around one crore
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Although Akshay Kumar is known for not attending Bollywood parties, he apparently does not turn down wedding invitations. The actor now charges between Rs 1.5 to 2.5 crores depending on the duration of his performance
Image- Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif is known for her exceptional dancing skills and has some of the best songs to her credit. Hence, it comes as no surprise that she charges a high fee of around Rs 3.5 crores for performing at weddings
Even though he is selective about the events he attends and only does so for close connections, it is believed that the superstar makes each appearance memorable. His fee for such events is reportedly almost Rs 3 crores
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan is known for giving larger-than-life performances at weddings and reportedly charges around Rs 2.5-3 crores for it. However, if he is just attending the wedding without performing, his charges are usually around Rs 1.5 crores
Image- Salman Khan’s Instagram
Salman Khan
He is considered the ultimate king of dancing in Bollywood. He charges a fee of Rs. 2.5 crores approximately to perform at weddings, birthday parties, or any other private events
Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
She charges a reasonable amount of Rs. 50 lakhs for simply making an appearance at a wedding function. However, if she performs at the wedding, she charges around Rs. 70 lakhs
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The actress who is known for her role in Dabangg charges a fee of ₹25 lakhs for performing at weddings. However, it should be noted that this amount does not include the cost of her hair and makeup, which is an additional expense
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
