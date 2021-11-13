Nov 13, 2021

Celebs in All Stars Football Club

Author: Akshat Sundrani

 The Bollywood Actor, Start with - Abhishek Bachchan leads the All Stars Football Club. With a charitable aim, he has his popular buddies play in the club

 (image- Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan

The heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor, plays for All Stars Football Club. He recently played against Maradona's blessed team, as a tribute to Argentinian icon Diego Maradona, in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

The Panipat actor is also a member of the All Stars Football Club and plays for charity

Arjun Kapoor

(image- Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

 Vivian Dsena is asports fanatic who plays for All Stars Football Club

Vivian Dsena

(image- Vivian Dsena Instagram)

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has contributed significantly to Indian cinema, is also a member of All Stars Football Club

Shoojit Sircar

(image- Shoojit Sircar Instagram)

The Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor, Abhimanyu Dasani, who captivated everyone with his innocence, also plays for charity

Abhimanyu Dassani

 (Image- Abhimanyu Dasani Instagram)

Karan Wahi is a sports enthusiast, who formerly played cricket for the Delhi Under-17 team. He is now a member of All Star Football Club

Karan Wahi

(image- Karan Wahi Instagram)

The renowned celebrity photographer, Rohan Shrestha also captures the audience with his incredible football abilities. He also plays for humanity

Rohan Shrestha

(image- Rohan Shrestha Instagram)

Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son, is a terrific football player. He is also a member of All Stars Football Club. Ahan will be making his Bollywood debut soon

Ahan Shetty

(image- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

The popular actor, Jim Sarbh dazzles everyone with his enthusiasm for sports. He also plays for charity as a member of the All Stars football Club

Jim Sarbh

(image- Jim Sarbh Instagram)

