Nov 13, 2021
Entertainment
Celebs in All Stars Football Club
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The Bollywood Actor, Start with - Abhishek Bachchan leads the All Stars Football Club. With a charitable aim, he has his popular buddies play in the club (image- Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan
The heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor, plays for All Stars Football Club. He recently played against Maradona's blessed team, as a tribute to Argentinian icon Diego Maradona, in Mumbai
Ranbir KapoorImage: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
The Panipat actor is also a member of the All Stars Football Club and plays for charity
Arjun Kapoor(image- Arjun Kapoor Instagram)
Vivian Dsena is asports fanatic who plays for All Stars Football Club
Vivian Dsena(image- Vivian Dsena Instagram)
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has contributed significantly to Indian cinema, is also a member of All Stars Football Club
Shoojit Sircar(image- Shoojit Sircar Instagram)
The Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor, Abhimanyu Dasani, who captivated everyone with his innocence, also plays for charity
Abhimanyu Dassani (Image- Abhimanyu Dasani Instagram)
Karan Wahi is a sports enthusiast, who formerly played cricket for the Delhi Under-17 team. He is now a member of All Star Football Club
Karan Wahi(image- Karan Wahi Instagram)
The renowned celebrity photographer, Rohan Shrestha also captures the audience with his incredible football abilities. He also plays for humanity
Rohan Shrestha(image- Rohan Shrestha Instagram)
Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son, is a terrific football player. He is also a member of All Stars Football Club. Ahan will be making his Bollywood debut soon
Ahan Shetty(image- Ahan Shetty Instagram)
The popular actor, Jim Sarbh dazzles everyone with his enthusiasm for sports. He also plays for charity as a member of the All Stars football Club
Jim Sarbh(image- Jim Sarbh Instagram)
