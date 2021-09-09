Celebs and their destination weddings
SEP, 09 2021
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married in the gorgeous location of Lake Como in the presence of family and a few close friends
The wedding pictures of Bajirao and Mastani looked nothing less than a dream
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Tuscany
Virushka’s wedding photos looked nothing short of a modern desi fairytale
Comedian,Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa got married in a lavish wedding in Goa
All throughout the three-day affair's various rituals, the couple appeared alluring
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani exchanged rings in a beautiful beach
The couple's beachside pictures look absolutely breathtaking
Evelyn got married to dental surgeon Tushaan in a private ceremony in Brisbane, Australia
Tushaan donned a deep blue suit for the D-day, whileEvelyn wore an antique lace gown. The couple looked like a match made in heaven
