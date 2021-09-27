sept 27, 2021
Celebs and their forgotten exes
Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra dated for five years. They eventually split up, and she is now dating Chef Justin Santos
Aditi Rao Hydari was married to Satyadeep Mishra. Aditi clarified the assertion in 2013 by stating that the two are not related
Deepika Padukone was reportedly dating Siddharth Mallya, Vijay Mallya's son. They were seen together on a few occasions, but they eventually parted ways
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor dated for sometime, and they were engaged, but they eventually called it off
Alia Bhatt was allegedly dating Ali Dadarkar before making her Bollywood debut. They eventually split up, and the actress is now dating Ranbir Kapoor
Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Shroff were in a relationship in the past. Their relationship was short-lived, and the couple decided to part ways
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dated for a long time, but decided to part ways in the year 2007
Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar began a relationship during the filming of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but they split up after a while
Anushka Sharma dated model Zoheb Yusuf, but the couple split up soon after the actress made her Bollywood debut
Ranbir Kapoor dated Avantika Malik at one point, but they split up. Avantika later married Imran Khan
