Celebs and
their lesser
known brothers

December 16, 2020

Disha Patani is one of the popular stars in Bollywood

The actress has a younger brother named Suryansh Patani

Kiara Advani, too, has a younger brother named Mishaal Advani

Mouni Roy is a big celebrity in the TV industry and is also carving a niche for herself in Bollywood

She often shares pictures with her younger brother Mukhar Roy

Urvashi Rautela's younger brother's name is Yashraj

Parineeti Chopra has two brothers, Sahaj and Shivang

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very close to her brother Aditya

