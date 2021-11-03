NOV 3, 2021

Celebs and their love for Photography

The charming actor, Kunal Kemmu has a thing for photography. He started playing with a camera and it just made him fall in love with photography

Kunal Kemmu

The actor enjoys taking photographs wherever he travels, and it is one of his favourite hobbies

The Dhadak star’s passion for photography is quite evident from his social media account

Ishaan Khatter

He frequently posts stunning cinematic pictures, and his previous pictures on social media are a collection of pure aesthetic images

The singer and television actor has a strong interest in photography and initially stepped in without any formal training

Suyyash Rai

He eventually took a professional step towards it and mastered the art

The actor, who rose to prominence with the television series Uttaran, has always enjoyed taking portraits

Mrunal Jain

His interest in photography got even stronger when he began capturing his co-stars Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta on the sets of the show

The television actor's interest in photography sparked seeing his photography buddies

Nandish Singh Sandhu

He enjoys capturing people, but not in a professional studio setting; instead, he prefers to let the creativity flow naturally

Click Here

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla