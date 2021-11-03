NOV 3, 2021
Celebs and their love for Photography
The charming actor, Kunal Kemmu has a thing for photography. He started playing with a camera and it just made him fall in love with photography
Kunal Kemmu
The actor enjoys taking photographs wherever he travels, and it is one of his favourite hobbies
The Dhadak star’s passion for photography is quite evident from his social media account
Ishaan Khatter
He frequently posts stunning cinematic pictures, and his previous pictures on social media are a collection of pure aesthetic images
The singer and television actor has a strong interest in photography and initially stepped in without any formal training
Suyyash Rai
He eventually took a professional step towards it and mastered the art
The actor, who rose to prominence with the television series Uttaran, has always enjoyed taking portraits
Mrunal Jain
His interest in photography got even stronger when he began capturing his co-stars Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta on the sets of the show
The television actor's interest in photography sparked seeing his photography buddies
Nandish Singh Sandhu
He enjoys capturing people, but not in a professional studio setting; instead, he prefers to let the creativity flow naturally
