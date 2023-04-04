APRIL 04, 2023
Celebs and their luxury perfumes
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The fragrance that she particularly enjoys is the Modern Muse created by Estée Lauder, which is priced at around Rs 9,000 for a 100ml bottle
Deepika Padukone
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The perfume that Anushka prefers to use regularly is the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, which costs around Rs 5,000 for a 100ml bottle
Anushka Sharma
Sonam likes to wear the Glam Jasmine perfume by Michael Kors, which is known for its captivating scent, and she is a big admirer of the brand. The cost of Michael Kors Glam Jasmine is approximately Rs 6,000 for a 100ml bottle
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Kareena prefers perfumes that exude luxury and sophistication, and she chooses a high-end fragrance from Jean Paul Gaultier. The Classique perfume by Jean Paul Gaultier costs around Rs 7,000 for a 100ml bottle
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The fragrance that she loves the most is Bleu De Chanel, and she definitely has a strong preference for it. The price of Bleu De Chanel is approximately Rs 25,000 for a 100ml bottle
Her preferred personal care product is the Gucci Rush fragrance. It costs around Rs 12,000 for a 100ml bottle
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
She commonly wears a fragrance produced by Francis Kurkdijan, which contains green tea extracts and is known as the Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Perfume
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
One of the fragrances that she applies is Red Door by Elizabeth Garden, which costs roughly Rs 6000 for a 100ml bottle
Image- Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
Sushmita Sen
Sara Ali Khan's favourite perfume is Chanel N5, which is quite expensive at INR 15,999 for a 100 ml bottle
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
In an interview with Elle, Ananya Panday revealed that her preferred fragrance is the Dior J’adore perfume that belongs to her mother. This fragrance is priced at INR 9500 for a 50 ml bottle
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.