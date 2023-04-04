Heading 3

APRIL 04, 2023

Celebs and their luxury perfumes

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The fragrance that she particularly enjoys is the Modern Muse created by Estée Lauder, which is priced at around Rs 9,000 for a 100ml bottle

Deepika Padukone

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The perfume that Anushka prefers to use regularly is the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, which costs around Rs 5,000 for a 100ml bottle

Anushka Sharma

Sonam likes to wear the Glam Jasmine perfume by Michael Kors, which is known for its captivating scent, and she is a big admirer of the brand. The cost of Michael Kors Glam Jasmine is approximately Rs 6,000 for a 100ml bottle

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Kareena prefers perfumes that exude luxury and sophistication, and she chooses a high-end fragrance from Jean Paul Gaultier. The Classique perfume by Jean Paul Gaultier costs around Rs 7,000 for a 100ml bottle

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The fragrance that she loves the most is Bleu De Chanel, and she definitely has a strong preference for it. The price of Bleu De Chanel is approximately Rs 25,000 for a 100ml bottle 

Her preferred personal care product is the Gucci Rush fragrance. It costs around Rs 12,000 for a 100ml bottle

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

She commonly wears a fragrance produced by Francis Kurkdijan, which contains green tea extracts and is known as the Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Perfume

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

One of the fragrances that she applies is Red Door by Elizabeth Garden, which costs roughly Rs 6000 for a 100ml bottle

Image- Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

Sushmita Sen

Sara Ali Khan's favourite perfume is Chanel N5, which is quite expensive at INR 15,999 for a 100 ml bottle

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

In an interview with Elle, Ananya Panday revealed that her preferred fragrance is the Dior J’adore perfume that belongs to her mother. This fragrance is priced at INR 9500 for a 50 ml bottle

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

