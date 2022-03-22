Entertainment
MAR 22, 2022
Celebs at Apoorva Mehta's Birthday Bash
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
The husband and wife grabbed all the eyeballs as they made a stylish entry on the big occasion. Vicky chose a fitted black blazer with a floral print and formal trousers, while Katrina wore a sizzling blue dress
The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' cast Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni attended the bash together and looked absolutely stunning
Image: Pinkvilla
Fabulous Wives
Anil Kapoor looked handsome as ever in his dark suit
Anil Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a shimmering golden attire and became the highlight of the night
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
The Ishaqzaade actress looked stunning in a black banger ensemble as she arrived for the evening
Image: Pinkvilla
Sanjay Kapoor opted for a classic tuxedo look and looked absolutely dapper
Sanjay Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in a strapless bustier dress with a matching oversized jacket
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Gauri Khan came to the celebration dressed to the nines in a black pantsuit
Gauri Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
The Tadap star arrived in a body-hugging sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline. She made a spectacular entry
Tara Sutaria
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday was a sight to behold as she went all voguish in a sheer dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun Dhawan looked suave in a tuxedo as he arrived for the birthday bash
Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
Shanaya Kapoor stood out in a pantsuit, bringing a relaxed and fuss-free look to the party
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth looked dashing in a black leather jacket, which he teamed with a white shirt, pants and a tie
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla
Kajol wore an off-the-shoulder black knee-length dress. While Karan looked dashing in a red and black ensemble
Karan Johar & Kajol
Image: Pinkvilla
Ishaan looked cool, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. His curly hair complemented the look
Ishaan Khatter
