Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 22, 2022

Celebs at Apoorva Mehta's Birthday Bash

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

The husband and wife grabbed all the eyeballs as they made a stylish entry on the big occasion. Vicky chose a fitted black blazer with a floral print and formal trousers, while Katrina wore a sizzling blue dress

The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' cast Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavna Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni attended the bash together and looked absolutely stunning

Image: Pinkvilla

Fabulous Wives

Anil Kapoor looked handsome as ever in his dark suit

Anil Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a shimmering golden attire and became the highlight of the night

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

The Ishaqzaade actress looked stunning in a black banger ensemble as she arrived for the evening

Image: Pinkvilla

Sanjay Kapoor opted for a classic tuxedo look and looked absolutely dapper

Sanjay Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in a strapless bustier dress with a matching oversized jacket

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Gauri Khan came to the celebration dressed to the nines in a black pantsuit

Gauri Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

The Tadap star arrived in a body-hugging sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline. She made a spectacular entry

Tara Sutaria

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday was a sight to behold as she went all voguish in a sheer dress

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Varun Dhawan looked suave in a tuxedo as he arrived for the birthday bash

Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor stood out in a pantsuit, bringing a relaxed and fuss-free look to the party

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth looked dashing in a black leather jacket, which he teamed with a white shirt, pants and a tie

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol wore an off-the-shoulder black knee-length dress. While Karan looked dashing in a red and black ensemble

Karan Johar & Kajol

Image: Pinkvilla

Ishaan looked cool, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. His curly hair complemented the look

Ishaan Khatter

