Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

07 OCTOBER, 2023

Celebs approached for Bigg Boss 17

Megastar Salman Khan is all set to be back again on Television with the most controversial Indian reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled to be launched on October 15 on Colors TV. The show will be telecasted at 10 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturday-Sunday

Bigg Boss 17

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

The team has recently released an announcement promo of the much-awaited season. Further, there have been many celebs who are rumored to be participating in the upcoming season. Take a look at the list:- 

Promo

Video: Jio Cinema's Instagram

Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is reportedly doing Bigg Boss 17. She was also offered the show last year

Isha Malviya

Image: Isha Malviya's Instagram

Popular actor Vivian Dsena who was seen in many Television shows is reportedly entering the Bigg Boss house this season. He was the face of shows like Madhubala, Shakti, Udaariyaan among others 

Vivian Dsena

Image: Vivian Dsena

Punjabi Singer Karan Sehmbi has also been approached for the show. However, there have been no confirmation whether he is doing it or not

Karan Sehmbi

Image: Karan Sehmbi's Instagram

Popular TV actor and host, Arjun Bijlani is likely to be part of Bigg Boss 17. Although, he hesitated to enter the house previously 

Arjun Bijlani

Image: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

After earning a fanbase from MTV Splitsvilla 14 and Rodies 19, Rishabh Jaiswal is likely to participate in Bigg Boss 17. However, there have been no confirmations yet

Video: Rishab Jaiswal's Instagram

Rishabh Jaiswal

Popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh was also approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, while talking to Pinkvilla, she exclusively told us that she won't be a part of the show 

Image: Ayesha Singh's Instagram

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin former actors and duo Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are also rumored to be a part of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss Season 17. However, the actors haven't confirmed anything yet

Video: Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram

Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt

