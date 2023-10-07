Celebs approached for Bigg Boss 17

Megastar Salman Khan is all set to be back again on Television with the most controversial Indian reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled to be launched on October 15 on Colors TV. The show will be telecasted at 10 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturday-Sunday
Bigg Boss 17
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The team has recently released an announcement promo of the much-awaited season. Further, there have been many celebs who are rumored to be participating in the upcoming season. Take a look at the list:-
Promo
Video: Jio Cinema's Instagram
Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is reportedly doing Bigg Boss 17. She was also offered the show last year
Isha Malviya
Image: Isha Malviya's Instagram
Popular actor Vivian Dsena who was seen in many Television shows is reportedly entering the Bigg Boss house this season. He was the face of shows like Madhubala, Shakti, Udaariyaan among others
Vivian Dsena
Image: Vivian Dsena
Punjabi Singer Karan Sehmbi has also been approached for the show. However, there have been no confirmation whether he is doing it or not
Karan Sehmbi
Image: Karan Sehmbi's Instagram
Popular TV actor and host, Arjun Bijlani is likely to be part of Bigg Boss 17. Although, he hesitated to enter the house previously
Arjun Bijlani
Image: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram
After earning a fanbase from MTV Splitsvilla 14 and Rodies 19, Rishabh Jaiswal is likely to participate in Bigg Boss 17. However, there have been no confirmations yet
Video: Rishab Jaiswal's Instagram
Rishabh Jaiswal
Popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh was also approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, while talking to Pinkvilla, she exclusively told us that she won't be a part of the show
Image: Ayesha Singh's Instagram
Ayesha Singh
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin former actors and duo Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are also rumored to be a part of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss Season 17. However, the actors haven't confirmed anything yet