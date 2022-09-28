Heading 3

Celebs at Mahesh Babu's mother's funeral

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu's mother and superstar Krishna’s first wife Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, passed away at a private hospital on September 28

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Indira Devi's mortal remains have been kept at Padmalaya Studio for public homage and many celebs have paid their last respects. Her last rites will take place at Mahaprastan

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Mahesh Babu, who is very close to his mother, is heartbroken with this huge loss

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Superstar Krishna was clicked as he arrived for the last rites of his wife Indira Devi, whom he married in 1961

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Venkatesh Daggubati also arrived to pay last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mom

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Trvikiram Srinivas and S Thaman, who are currently working with Mahesh Babu on SSMB28, offered condolences to the superstar

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Nagarjuna was papped as he reached the studios to pay his respects to Mahesh Babu’s mom Indira Devi at the final rites

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Major actor Adivi Sesh also paid his last respects to India Devi in Hyderabad

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Vijay Deverakonda also reached the studios to pay his tribute to Mahesh Babu’s late mother

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rana Daggubati was also clicked as he reached to pay respects to Indira Devi

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Pushpa director Sukumar also paid his respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Politician and close friend of Mahesh Babu, KT Rama Rao also paid respects and offered condolences

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Manchu Manoj was also clicked as he came to his tribute to Mahesh Babu’s mother. The Manchu family is close to Krishna and family

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Mohan Babu and his daughter Lakshmi Manchu also paid their respects and stood by Ghattamaneni in their hard times

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Boyapati Srinu also reached the studios to pay his respect to Indira Devi

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Telugu actor Gopichand was also clicked as he arrived to pay his respect and condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family

