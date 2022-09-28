Heading 3
Celebs at Mahesh Babu's mother's funeral
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu's mother and superstar Krishna’s first wife Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, passed away at a private hospital on September 28
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Indira Devi's mortal remains have been kept at Padmalaya Studio for public homage and many celebs have paid their last respects. Her last rites will take place at Mahaprastan
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Mahesh Babu, who is very close to his mother, is heartbroken with this huge loss
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Superstar Krishna was clicked as he arrived for the last rites of his wife Indira Devi, whom he married in 1961
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Venkatesh Daggubati also arrived to pay last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mom
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Trvikiram Srinivas and S Thaman, who are currently working with Mahesh Babu on SSMB28, offered condolences to the superstar
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Nagarjuna was papped as he reached the studios to pay his respects to Mahesh Babu’s mom Indira Devi at the final rites
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The Major actor Adivi Sesh also paid his last respects to India Devi in Hyderabad
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Vijay Deverakonda also reached the studios to pay his tribute to Mahesh Babu’s late mother
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Rana Daggubati was also clicked as he reached to pay respects to Indira Devi
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Pushpa director Sukumar also paid his respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Politician and close friend of Mahesh Babu, KT Rama Rao also paid respects and offered condolences
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Manchu Manoj was also clicked as he came to his tribute to Mahesh Babu’s mother. The Manchu family is close to Krishna and family
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Mohan Babu and his daughter Lakshmi Manchu also paid their respects and stood by Ghattamaneni in their hard times
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Boyapati Srinu also reached the studios to pay his respect to Indira Devi
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Telugu actor Gopichand was also clicked as he arrived to pay his respect and condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family
