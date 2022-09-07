Heading 3
Celebs at Ponniyin Selvan Event
The grand Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Trailer and audio launch event took place in Chennai in presence of huge stars from Tamil film industry
Along with the star cast, Thalaviar Rajinikanth attended as chief guest. He made a dashing entry in simple attire and a bright smile
Kamal Haasan is other chief guest, who attended the Ponniyin Selvan with his dear friend Rajinikanth. He also revealed the film was initially planned with them in 1980
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is playing the role of princess Nandini in film, graced the event in a black traditional outfit teamed with a brocade dupatta
The gorgeous Trisha who will be seen as Kundavai Pirattiyar, also known as Ilaiya Piratti in PS1 has donned a pink saree. She looks every bit elegant in it
Sobhita Dhulipala made her entry at Ponniyin Selvan event, dressed as Vaanathi, also known as Kodambalur Ilavarasi, a shy Kodumbalur princess and Arulmozhi's love interest in Ponniyin Selvan: I.
The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari, who considers Mani Ratnam her mentor, attended the event in a pink saree with statement jewelry
Chiyaan Vikram looked dapper as he attended in black ethnic outfit for the event. He will be seen playing the role of Aditya Karikalan, the crown prince in Mani Ratnam's film
Karthi who is playing the role of Vanthiyathevan, a swashbuckling adventurer and a spy, attended the event in a traditional lungi look
The music composer of Ponniyin Selvan AR Rahman also made his presence at the event. The audio album of the film was launched too
Aishwarya Lekshmi and Siddharth attended the event of magnum opus
