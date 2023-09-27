Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

SETEMBER 27, 2023

Celebs at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour 

Swift's long-time bestie enjoyed her Texas concert with her little sister Gracie, both dressed up as a TaylorSwift-era Folklore and Speak Now

Selena Gomez

Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram

The Wonder Woman fame was joined by her two kids for the Grammy winner's New Jersey concert

Gal Gadot

Image: Gal Gadot's Instagram

The exes were spotted dancing to Swift's track Lover at her May concert 

Image: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The Kissing Both star attended the concert in Kansas City with her sister Hunter and husband Steven Piet 

Joey King 

Image: Joey King's Instagram

Halsey 

Image: Halsey's Instagram

The Closer singer proved how big Swiftie she is by making 50 friendship bracelets to swap with fans at SoFi Stadium

Courteney Cox

Image: Courteney Cox's Instagram

The Friend star was also spotted vibing to Swift's amazing songs at the L.A show

Elle Fanning

Image: Elle Fanning's Instagram

The Maleficent star shared a selfie of her glorious night at the concert 

The Euphoria star had a lot of fun at the Eras Your 

Sydney Sweeney

Image: Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram

The supermodel had the best day of her night watching her superstar bestie performing at Levis Stadium

Gigi Hadid

Image: Gigi Hadid’s Instagram

As Swifties call him Mr.Back To December, the actor made an iconic appearance in his ex's concert with his wife Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner

Image: Taylor Lautner’s Instagram

The La La Land star was spotted singing her heart out to Taylor's hit single, “Love Story”

Emma stone

Image: Getty

The Harry Potter star had a blast during the tour's Vegas show

Emma Watson

Image: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex graced Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in L.A 

Meghan Markle

Image: Getty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here