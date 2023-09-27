Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
SETEMBER 27, 2023
Celebs at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
Swift's long-time bestie enjoyed her Texas concert with her little sister Gracie, both dressed up as a TaylorSwift-era Folklore and Speak Now
Selena Gomez
Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram
The Wonder Woman fame was joined by her two kids for the Grammy winner's New Jersey concert
Gal Gadot
Image: Gal Gadot's Instagram
The exes were spotted dancing to Swift's track Lover at her May concert
Image: Getty
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
The Kissing Both star attended the concert in Kansas City with her sister Hunter and husband Steven Piet
Joey King
Image: Joey King's Instagram
Halsey
Image: Halsey's Instagram
The Closer singer proved how big Swiftie she is by making 50 friendship bracelets to swap with fans at SoFi Stadium
Courteney Cox
Image: Courteney Cox's Instagram
The Friend star was also spotted vibing to Swift's amazing songs at the L.A show
Elle Fanning
Image: Elle Fanning's Instagram
The Maleficent star shared a selfie of her glorious night at the concert
The Euphoria star had a lot of fun at the Eras Your
Sydney Sweeney
Image: Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram
The supermodel had the best day of her night watching her superstar bestie performing at Levis Stadium
Gigi Hadid
Image: Gigi Hadid’s Instagram
As Swifties call him Mr.Back To December, the actor made an iconic appearance in his ex's concert with his wife Tay Dome
Taylor Lautner
Image: Taylor Lautner’s Instagram
The La La Land star was spotted singing her heart out to Taylor's hit single, “Love Story”
Emma stone
Image: Getty
The Harry Potter star had a blast during the tour's Vegas show
Emma Watson
Image: Getty
The Duchess of Sussex graced Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in L.A
Meghan Markle
Image: Getty
