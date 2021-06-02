June 02, 2021
Celebs being victims of financial crisis
Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia rose to fame by playing important characters on-screen and even emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 6
Urvashi Dholakia is a single mother of two boys and there was a time when she had to face financial crisis after the popular daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay as she had no work for a long time
Shweta Basu Prasad started her career as a child artist with the movie, Makdee. After a couple of years, she made her adult debut in the industry and has a fan base for herself
Shweta Basu Prasad
Shweta Basu Prasad faced financial crisis when she tried to get back to the movie industry and her name even appeared in a prostitution racket
Drashti Dhami is a television actor who has appeared in daily soaps. The actor has always been praised for her work on-screen
Drashti Dhami
Drishti Dhami faced a financial crisis when her payment of Rs 36 lakh was stopped by the production company of the series that she was working for and the actor had to file a case against the company
Shilpa Shinde is a popular actor and is also the winner of Bigg Boss season 11. She has appeared in popular daily soaps and is often acknowledged for her work on-screen
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde faced a financial crisis when she got into a dispute over payment with the producer of a series
Amit Sadh has appeared in daily soaps, movies and web-series, proving that he has earned his place in the industry, and has a huge fan base
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh has often revealed during media interactions that there was a time when he faced financial crisis and had to sell his bike and other valuables in order to continue his career in acting
For more updates on Indian celebrities that were facing financial crisis, follow PINKVILLA