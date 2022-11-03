Celebs bonding with their partner's exes

Celebs bonding with their partner's exesSurabhi RedkarNOV 03, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesGwyneth Paltrow and Dakota JohnsonGwyneth Paltrow who was previously married to Chris Martin shares an amicable relationship not only with her ex but also his girlfriend Dakota JohnsonImage: Getty ImagesHailey Bieber and Selena GomezHailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez shut down feud rumours between them as the singer and model posed for photos together at an eventImage: Getty ImagesMiranda Kerr and Katy PerryMiranda Kerr has gushed about her ex-husband Orlando Bloom's partner Katy Perry several times and the bond the duo share is beyond sweetImage: Getty ImagesSophie Turner and Taylor SwiftSophie Turner is vocal about being a Swiftie and never fails to appreciate her husband Joe Jonas' ex and the love is mutual as Swift has also been a Game of Thrones stanImage: Sheree Fletcher InstagramJada Pinkett Smith and Sheree FletcherJada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith's former wife Sheree Fletcher have remained close. The latter also appeared on Jada's talk showImage: Getty ImagesNikki Reed who is married to The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder has been friends with his ex Nina Dobrev from before their relationship and are still closeNikki Reed and Nina DobrevImage: Getty ImagesDrew Barrymore and Alexandra MichlerDrew Barrymore's ex Will Kopelman married Alexandra Michler in 2021 and Barrymore has had nothing but kind words to say about AlexandraImage: Getty ImagesMila Kunis and Demi MooreMila Kunis who is married to Ashton Kutcher appeared in a fun commercial with his ex Demi Moore and there was no awkwardness between themDemi Moore and her ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming are close. Moore once also described their relationship as "mothers united, sisters bonded"Emma Heming and Demi MooreImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesMolly McNearney and Sarah SilvermanJimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney is known to be a close friend of his ex Sarah Silverman. She has previously praised the comedian as wellTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: David Schwimmer's Friends journeyClick Here