Celebs bonding with their partner's exes

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 03, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow who was previously married to Chris Martin shares an amicable relationship not only with her ex but also his girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Image: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez shut down feud rumours between them as the singer and model posed for photos together at an event

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr has gushed about her ex-husband Orlando Bloom's partner Katy Perry several times and the bond the duo share is beyond sweet

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner is vocal about being a Swiftie and never fails to appreciate her husband Joe Jonas' ex and the love is mutual as Swift has also been a Game of Thrones stan

Image: Sheree Fletcher Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Fletcher

Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith's former wife Sheree Fletcher have remained close. The latter also appeared on Jada's talk show

Image: Getty Images

Nikki Reed who is married to The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder has been friends with his ex Nina Dobrev from before their relationship and are still close

Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore and Alexandra Michler

Drew Barrymore's ex Will Kopelman married Alexandra Michler in 2021 and Barrymore has had nothing but kind words to say about Alexandra

Image: Getty Images

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore

Mila Kunis who is married to Ashton Kutcher appeared in a fun commercial with his ex Demi Moore and there was no awkwardness between them

Demi Moore and her ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming are close. Moore once also described their relationship as "mothers united, sisters bonded"

Emma Heming and Demi Moore

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Molly McNearney and Sarah Silverman

Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney is known to be a close friend of his ex Sarah Silverman. She has previously praised the comedian as well

