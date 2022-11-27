Celebs close to becoming EGOT winners
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 27, 2022
Pose star Billy Porter is only one Oscar away from receiving his EGOT status. Porter has already won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award
Helen Mirren is already a winner of Emmy, Tony and Oscar Awards. Dame Mirren is only a Grammy win away from becoming an EGOT winner
The kind of powerhouse talent that Viola Davis is, it's shocking that she is not yet an EGOT winner. Davis needs a Grammy win to achieve her EGOT status
Kate Winslet is one of the greatest actresses of her generation and the actress is only one Tony Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner
Cynthia Erivo is yet another celebrity who is very close to earning her EGOT status and needs one Oscar win to make it to the coveted list
Lin-Manuel Miranda needs an Oscar win to become an EGOT achiever. The actor-writer has already won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy win
Common is also one Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner and needs a Tony Award to seal the same
Bette Midler is one actress who has time again shown what a talent she is and is only an Oscar Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner
Cyndi Lauper is yet another celebrity who has received prestigious honours such as Tony, Grammy and Emmy wins already. She is only an Academy Award win away
Maggie Smith who famously played Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter is extremely close to becoming an EGOT winner if she bags a Grammy
