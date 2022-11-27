Heading 3

Celebs close to becoming EGOT winners

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 27, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Pose star Billy Porter is only one Oscar away from receiving his EGOT status. Porter has already won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award

Billy Porter

Image: Getty Images

Helen Mirren is already a winner of Emmy, Tony and Oscar Awards. Dame Mirren is only a Grammy win away from becoming an EGOT winner

Helen Mirren

Image: Getty Images

The kind of powerhouse talent that Viola Davis is, it's shocking that she is not yet an EGOT winner. Davis needs a Grammy win to achieve her EGOT status

Viola Davis

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet is one of the greatest actresses of her generation and the actress is only one Tony Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner

Kate Winslet

Image: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo is yet another celebrity who is very close to earning her EGOT status and needs one Oscar win to make it to the coveted list

Cynthia Erivo

Image: Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda needs an Oscar win to become an EGOT achiever. The actor-writer has already won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy win

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Image: Getty Images

Common is also one Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner and needs a Tony Award to seal the same

Common

Image: Getty Images

Bette Midler is one actress who has time again shown what a talent she is and is only an Oscar Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner

Bette Midler

Image: Getty Images 

Cyndi Lauper is yet another celebrity who has received prestigious honours such as Tony, Grammy and Emmy wins already. She is only an Academy Award win away

Cyndi Lauper

Image: Getty Images

Maggie Smith who famously played Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter is extremely close to becoming an EGOT winner if she bags a Grammy

Maggie Smith

