Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 12, 2023

Celebs congratulate RRR team

Image: RRR Twitter

It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR starring Ram Charan, and Jr NTR has added another feather to its cap

RRR bags Golden Globes

Image: RRR Twitter

The period action drama bagged the Golden Globes awards for the ‘Best Original Song’ for the track Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu wins
'Best original song'

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Many who’s who from the South film industry including Megastar Chiranjeevi wished team RRR, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!!"

Chiranjeevi

Image: Nagarjuna Twitter

Nagarjuna penned a congratulatory post for the makers, "Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now."

Nagarjuna

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note!"

Mahesh Babu

Yashoda actress Samantha wrote on the micro-blogging site,"We are the happiest and proudest today to see the whole world celebrate your music sir!"

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Yash Instagram

KGF actor Yash shared a post that read, "The joy of witnessing stellar music from Indian cinema resonating across the world!"

Yash

Superstar Mammootty also expressed his excitement with the note, "Delighted to see the world stand up for an Indian Cinema."

Mammootty

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna penned the following words, "You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you @mmkeeravaani sir @ssrajamouli."

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Karthi wrote on Twitter, "This is incredible and indeed a proud moment for all of us to witness such a global recognition of Indian film music and popular culture."

Image: Karthi Instagram

Karthi

