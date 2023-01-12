JAN 12, 2023
Celebs congratulate RRR team
Image: RRR Twitter
It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR starring Ram Charan, and Jr NTR has added another feather to its cap
RRR bags Golden Globes
Image: RRR Twitter
The period action drama bagged the Golden Globes awards for the ‘Best Original Song’ for the track Naatu Naatu
Naatu Naatu wins
'Best original song'
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Many who’s who from the South film industry including Megastar Chiranjeevi wished team RRR, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!!"
Chiranjeevi
Image: Nagarjuna Twitter
Nagarjuna penned a congratulatory post for the makers, "Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now."
Nagarjuna
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note!"
Mahesh Babu
Yashoda actress Samantha wrote on the micro-blogging site,"We are the happiest and proudest today to see the whole world celebrate your music sir!"
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Yash Instagram
KGF actor Yash shared a post that read, "The joy of witnessing stellar music from Indian cinema resonating across the world!"
Yash
Superstar Mammootty also expressed his excitement with the note, "Delighted to see the world stand up for an Indian Cinema."
Mammootty
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna penned the following words, "You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you @mmkeeravaani sir @ssrajamouli."
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
Karthi wrote on Twitter, "This is incredible and indeed a proud moment for all of us to witness such a global recognition of Indian film music and popular culture."
Image: Karthi Instagram
Karthi
