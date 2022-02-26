Entertainment

Feb 26, 2022

Celebs at Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash

Mr. & Mrs. Akhtar

The newlyweds arrived hand in hand at their wedding bash. Shibani Dandekar dazzled in a stunning blue sleek cocktail dress. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar looked handsome as ever in his black and white outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a slinky black outfit and absolutely graced the occasion with her presence

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday arrived at the party absolutely stunning in a black outfit. She also posed for the paparazzi

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor attended the bash in a stunning bright yellow slit maxi dress and stole everyone's attention

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The Fame Game actor Sanjay Kapoor arrived at the bash and was accompanied by wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor

Sanjay & Maheep Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavna and their friend Seema Khan came at the event looking all voguish

Bhavna and Chunky with Seema

Image: Pinkvilla

Arjun Rampal came with his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, and they looked stunning

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades

Image: Pinkvilla

The popular pair, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, also showed up to the celebration and looked absolutely adorable

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza

Image: Pinkvilla

Gauri Khan looked stunning as she arrived at the event with Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Gauri Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Ishaan Khatter wore a casual outfit to the celebration and looked great. He opted for a full black look and accentuated it with a floral shirt

Ishaan Khatter

Image: Pinkvilla

The lovebirds, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria, who have been dating for a long time, arrived at the party together and wowed everyone

Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria 

Image: Pinkvilla

Arjun Kapoor went for a more relaxed outfit, yet he still managed to steal the show

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The Gully Boy actor looked suave in black pants with a floral shirt paired with a tailored jacket as he arrived for the occasion

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Pinkvilla

