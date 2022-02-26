Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 26, 2022
Celebs at Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash
Mr. & Mrs. Akhtar
The newlyweds arrived hand in hand at their wedding bash. Shibani Dandekar dazzled in a stunning blue sleek cocktail dress. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar looked handsome as ever in his black and white outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a slinky black outfit and absolutely graced the occasion with her presence
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Ananya Panday arrived at the party absolutely stunning in a black outfit. She also posed for the paparazzi
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
Shanaya Kapoor attended the bash in a stunning bright yellow slit maxi dress and stole everyone's attention
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The Fame Game actor Sanjay Kapoor arrived at the bash and was accompanied by wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor
Sanjay & Maheep Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavna and their friend Seema Khan came at the event looking all voguish
Bhavna and Chunky with Seema
Image: Pinkvilla
Arjun Rampal came with his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, and they looked stunning
Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades
Image: Pinkvilla
The popular pair, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, also showed up to the celebration and looked absolutely adorable
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza
Image: Pinkvilla
Gauri Khan looked stunning as she arrived at the event with Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan
Gauri Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Ishaan Khatter wore a casual outfit to the celebration and looked great. He opted for a full black look and accentuated it with a floral shirt
Ishaan Khatter
Image: Pinkvilla
The lovebirds, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria, who have been dating for a long time, arrived at the party together and wowed everyone
Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria
Image: Pinkvilla
Arjun Kapoor went for a more relaxed outfit, yet he still managed to steal the show
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The Gully Boy actor looked suave in black pants with a floral shirt paired with a tailored jacket as he arrived for the occasion
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Pinkvilla
