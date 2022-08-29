Heading 3

Celebs’ Ganeshotsav looks from last year

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

AUGUST 29, 2022

Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram

For the Ganeshotsav celebrations, Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami wore light blue traditional outfits. He sported kurta pyjamas with an embroidered half jacket

    Arjun Bijlani

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist Divyanka Tripathi looked elegant in a blue anarkali dress with a floral print dupatta. Vivek Dahiya donned a leheriya print shirt

   Divyanka Tripathi

Image source- Rahul Vaidya instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and wife Disha Parmar sported yellow outfits. Disha looked charming in yellow saree and Rahul wore a yellow self work kurta

     Rahul Vaidya

Image source- Anita Hassanandani instagram

Anita Hassanandani looked beautiful in a blue kaftan style kurta pyjamas, which has gota work on it

   Anita Hassanandani

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena looked very elegant in a bright yellow saree with floral print. She paired it with a blue strappy blouse and a golden necklace, drop earrings and bangles

  Devoleena                Bhattacharjee

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

Naagin star Mouni Roy looked graceful in this yellow saree and paired it with golden maang-teeka and jhumkas

   Mouni Roy

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Gurmeet sported a traditional look with pink kurta pyjamas, along with embroidery work jacket. Debina looked beautiful in a blue floral saree

   Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina

Image source- Gautam Rode instagram

Actor Gautam Rode looked handsome in a blue kurta and white dhoti look

     Gautam Rode

Image source- Rupali Ganguly instagram

Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly donned a simple yet stylish look comprising peach kaftan with tropical leaf print

    Rupali Ganguly

Image source- Rithvik Dhanjani instagram

Actor looked dashing in traditional wear as he donned a white kurta pyjama with stole. He also made an eco-friendly Ganapati idol

   Rithvik Dhanjani

