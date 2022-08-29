Heading 3
Celebs’ Ganeshotsav looks from last year
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
AUGUST 29, 2022
Image source- Arjun Bijlani instagram
For the Ganeshotsav celebrations, Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami wore light blue traditional outfits. He sported kurta pyjamas with an embroidered half jacket
Arjun Bijlani
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist Divyanka Tripathi looked elegant in a blue anarkali dress with a floral print dupatta. Vivek Dahiya donned a leheriya print shirt
Divyanka Tripathi
Image source- Rahul Vaidya instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and wife Disha Parmar sported yellow outfits. Disha looked charming in yellow saree and Rahul wore a yellow self work kurta
Rahul Vaidya
Image source- Anita Hassanandani instagram
Anita Hassanandani looked beautiful in a blue kaftan style kurta pyjamas, which has gota work on it
Anita Hassanandani
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena looked very elegant in a bright yellow saree with floral print. She paired it with a blue strappy blouse and a golden necklace, drop earrings and bangles
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Naagin star Mouni Roy looked graceful in this yellow saree and paired it with golden maang-teeka and jhumkas
Mouni Roy
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Gurmeet sported a traditional look with pink kurta pyjamas, along with embroidery work jacket. Debina looked beautiful in a blue floral saree
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina
Image source- Gautam Rode instagram
Actor Gautam Rode looked handsome in a blue kurta and white dhoti look
Gautam Rode
Image source- Rupali Ganguly instagram
Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly donned a simple yet stylish look comprising peach kaftan with tropical leaf print
Rupali Ganguly
Image source- Rithvik Dhanjani instagram
Actor looked dashing in traditional wear as he donned a white kurta pyjama with stole. He also made an eco-friendly Ganapati idol
Rithvik Dhanjani
