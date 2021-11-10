Nov 10, 2021
Celebs honoured at Padma Awards 2021
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The Thalaivii actress is known for her exceptional aura and talent. More than being a terrific actor, she has always spoken out against injustice in the countrycredits- Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
She received the Padma Shri Award and she stated on social media that this honour is an answer to all those who have questioned her beliefs and statementscredits-Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Ekta Kapoor is an oustanding television and film producer as well as a director, who has worked in both the Television and Bollywood world over the years
Ekta Kapoorcredits -Ekta Kapoor Instagram
She received the Padma Shri Award and wrote about it on social media, calling it the ‘biggest day of her life’ and dedicating the honour to her familycredits-Ekta Kapoor Instagram
Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker who has made significant contributions to the Indian film industry. He was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of art
Karan Joharcredits- Karan Johar Instagram
He shared his elation on social media, stating that he knew he would have made his father proud and that he was grateful to have his mother by his sidecredits-Karan Johar Instagram
Adnan Sami is a remarkable Indian singer, musician, songwriter and pianist. He is well-known in the realm of Indian music
Adnan Sami credits -Adnan Sami Khan Instagram
He received the Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed his joy on Twitter writing, 'Ethereal moment.'credits -Adnan Sami Khan Instagram
The late SP Balasubrahmanyam was a great vocalist whose voice will be remembered forever. The legendary singer has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously
SP Balasubrahmanyamcredits -SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram
He was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011
credits -SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram
