Nov 10, 2021

Entertainment

Celebs honoured at Padma Awards 2021

Author: Akshat Sundrani

The Thalaivii actress is known for her exceptional aura and talent. More than being a terrific actor, she has always spoken out against injustice in the country

credits- Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

She received the Padma Shri Award and she stated on social media that this honour is an answer to all those who have questioned her beliefs and statements

credits-Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Ekta Kapoor is an oustanding television and film producer as well as a director, who has worked in both the Television and Bollywood world over the years

Ekta Kapoor

credits -Ekta Kapoor Instagram

She received the Padma Shri Award and wrote about it on social media, calling it the ‘biggest day of her life’ and dedicating the honour to her family

credits-Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker who has made significant contributions to the Indian film industry. He was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of art

Karan Johar

credits- Karan Johar Instagram

He shared his elation on social media, stating that he knew he would have made his father proud and that he was grateful to have his mother by his side

credits-Karan Johar Instagram

Adnan Sami is a remarkable Indian singer, musician, songwriter and pianist. He is well-known in the realm of Indian music

Adnan Sami 

credits -Adnan Sami Khan Instagram

He received the Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed his joy on Twitter writing, 'Ethereal moment.'

credits -Adnan Sami Khan Instagram

The late SP Balasubrahmanyam was a great vocalist whose voice will be remembered forever. The legendary singer has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously

SP Balasubrahmanyam

credits -SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram

He was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011


credits -SP Balasubrahmanyam Instagram

