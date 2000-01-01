Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

MAY 04, 2022

Celebs-inspired work from home outfits

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This colour block outfit is easy to carry and perfect for work from home

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She wore a white cami top with brown jeggings, which are an ideal combination if you are at home and working

Deepika Padukone

This B-town diva is known for her fashion choices and this attire is casual and comfy. She wore a t-shirt with shorts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

A white t-shirt and jogger pants- one of the best combos to sit at your home while working

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This outfit needs a place in our wardrobe. A co-ord jogger set, a jacket, and messy hair- this whole look is a vibe

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress looks fresh in this white top and distressed denim

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress always wears trendy outfits. And this work from home-inspired look is one of them

Ananya Panday

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

This printed top is ideal for summer and will be quintessential for work from home look

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This neutral tone cami top with jogger pants is approved by Shanaya

Shanaya Kapoor

If you have a meeting while working from the comfort of your home, then this Lolo-inspired look is the best

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

