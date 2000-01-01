Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This colour block outfit is easy to carry and perfect for work from home
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She wore a white cami top with brown jeggings, which are an ideal combination if you are at home and working
Deepika Padukone
This B-town diva is known for her fashion choices and this attire is casual and comfy. She wore a t-shirt with shorts
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
A white t-shirt and jogger pants- one of the best combos to sit at your home while working
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This outfit needs a place in our wardrobe. A co-ord jogger set, a jacket, and messy hair- this whole look is a vibe
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress looks fresh in this white top and distressed denim
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress always wears trendy outfits. And this work from home-inspired look is one of them
Ananya Panday
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
This printed top is ideal for summer and will be quintessential for work from home look
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
This neutral tone cami top with jogger pants is approved by Shanaya
Shanaya Kapoor
If you have a meeting while working from the comfort of your home, then this Lolo-inspired look is the best
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
