Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

 December 07, 2023

Celebs Mastered Roles with New Skills 

The actress took lessons in sword fighting to execute the intense battle sequences with authenticity

Deepika Padukone - Bajirao Mastani

Image: Imdb

For the film Sultan, he underwent extensive training in wrestling and mixed martial arts

Image: Imdb

Salman Khan - Sultan

To prepare for the role, Ayushmann spent time with visually impaired pianists to understand their mannerisms and challenges. He also learned to play the piano to make his performance more convincing

Ayushman Khurana - Andhadhun

Image: Imdb

Akshay underwent training in field hockey. He spent time with hockey players and coaches to understand the nuances of the game

Akshay Kumar - Gold

Image: Imdb

For the movie Ghajini, he underwent an intense physical transformation and learned martial arts to convincingly portray the character

Aamir Khan - Ghajini

Image: Imdb

The actress took on the challenge of playing Mary Kom, the renowned Indian boxer, for which she underwent extensive boxing training

Priyanka Chopra - Mary Kom

Image: Imdb

 Ranveer Singh learned to rap and worked on his rapping skills for his character in the film Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy

Image: Imdb

For the movie Jodhaa Akbar, he took sword fighting lessons to perform the action sequences

Hrithik Roshan - Jodhaa Akbar

Image: Imdb

Siddharth Malhotra - Brothers

Image: Imdb

Siddharth Malhotra underwent intense physical training and learned mixed martial arts for his role in the movie Brothers

Farhan Akhtar learned to swim and underwent rigorous physical training for his role as an athlete in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag"

Farhan Akhtar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here