Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 07, 2023
Celebs Mastered Roles with New Skills
The actress took lessons in sword fighting to execute the intense battle sequences with authenticity
Deepika Padukone - Bajirao Mastani
Image: Imdb
For the film Sultan, he underwent extensive training in wrestling and mixed martial arts
Image: Imdb
Salman Khan - Sultan
To prepare for the role, Ayushmann spent time with visually impaired pianists to understand their mannerisms and challenges. He also learned to play the piano to make his performance more convincing
Ayushman Khurana - Andhadhun
Image: Imdb
Akshay underwent training in field hockey. He spent time with hockey players and coaches to understand the nuances of the game
Akshay Kumar - Gold
Image: Imdb
Aamir Khan - Ghajini
Image: Imdb
The actress took on the challenge of playing Mary Kom, the renowned Indian boxer, for which she underwent extensive boxing training
Priyanka Chopra - Mary Kom
Image: Imdb
Ranveer Singh learned to rap and worked on his rapping skills for his character in the film Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy
Image: Imdb
For the movie Jodhaa Akbar, he took sword fighting lessons to perform the action sequences
Hrithik Roshan - Jodhaa Akbar
Image: Imdb
Siddharth Malhotra - Brothers
Image: Imdb
Siddharth Malhotra underwent intense physical training and learned mixed martial arts for his role in the movie Brothers
Farhan Akhtar learned to swim and underwent rigorous physical training for his role as an athlete in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag"
Farhan Akhtar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Image: Imdb
