Anjali Sinha

MAY 03, 2022

Celebs with the most Instagram followers

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

With her talent and hard work, Desi Girl is a global icon today. She has 76.8 million followers on Instagram

She won hearts with her portrayal of Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 and to note, the star has 71.5 million followers on ‘gram

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

DP is known for her amazing acting prowess and she enjoys 66.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

With 64.2 million followers, she is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. Needless to say, her Instagram feed is beautiful

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She has proved her mettle time and again in the industry and created a huge fan base. Kaif has 63.6 followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Khiladi Kumar has 61.5 million followers on Instagram and we are not surprised considering his decades-long career

Akshay Kumar

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

This Sri Lankan beauty is a well-known Bollywood actress. She is the epitome of cuteness and has 60.2 million followers on ‘gram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She gives a glimpse of her daily routine regularly and has 57.9 million well-wishers on Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

He needs no introduction. Khan enjoys a crazy fan following of 51.2 million on Instagram

Salman Khan

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress often treats her 50.4 million fans with a glimpse of her personal and professional lives on social media

Disha Patani

