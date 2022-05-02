Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 03, 2022
Celebs with the most Instagram followers
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
With her talent and hard work, Desi Girl is a global icon today. She has 76.8 million followers on Instagram
She won hearts with her portrayal of Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 and to note, the star has 71.5 million followers on ‘gram
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
DP is known for her amazing acting prowess and she enjoys 66.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
With 64.2 million followers, she is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. Needless to say, her Instagram feed is beautiful
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She has proved her mettle time and again in the industry and created a huge fan base. Kaif has 63.6 followers on Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Khiladi Kumar has 61.5 million followers on Instagram and we are not surprised considering his decades-long career
Akshay Kumar
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
This Sri Lankan beauty is a well-known Bollywood actress. She is the epitome of cuteness and has 60.2 million followers on ‘gram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She gives a glimpse of her daily routine regularly and has 57.9 million well-wishers on Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
He needs no introduction. Khan enjoys a crazy fan following of 51.2 million on Instagram
Salman Khan
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress often treats her 50.4 million fans with a glimpse of her personal and professional lives on social media
Disha Patani
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter