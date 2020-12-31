Celebs' December 31, 2020
New Year
holiday
destinations
Alia Bhatt who joined Ranbir Kapoor and his family will be ringing in the New Year in Ranthambore
Alia shared a photo and gave fans an insight into her vacay
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also spotted leaving for their New Year vacay
Going by the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, DeepVeer will ring in New Year with them as well
Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will ring in New Year in the Maldives
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will also be welcoming the New Year in Maldives
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are having a gala time with their daughter Mehr in Goa
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also enjoying in Goa along with Amrita Arora and her family
Karan Johar joined the Arora sisters in Goa
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who celebrated their wedding anniversary in Gujarat may also ring in the New Year there
