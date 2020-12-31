Celebs'
New Year
holiday
destinations

December 31, 2020

Alia Bhatt who joined Ranbir Kapoor and his family will be ringing in the New Year in Ranthambore

Alia shared a photo and gave fans an insight into her vacay

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also spotted leaving for their New Year vacay

Going by the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, DeepVeer will ring in New Year with them as well

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will ring in New Year in the Maldives

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will also be welcoming the New Year in Maldives

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are having a gala time with their daughter Mehr in Goa

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also enjoying in Goa along with Amrita Arora and her family

Karan Johar joined the Arora sisters in Goa

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who celebrated their wedding anniversary in Gujarat may also ring in the New Year there

