Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 23, 2023

Celebs on Chandrayaan-3’s success 

“A billion hearts saying THANK YOU ISRO. You’ve made us proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon.” 

Akshay Kumar 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Kajol took to her X (former Twitter) account to comment on Chandrayaan-3’s success! “Congratulations ISRO for achieving great success on #Chandrayaan3”

 Kajol 

Image: Kajol’s Instagram 

Tapsee Pannu congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan-3’s success! “Congratulations ISRO. We did it! #Chandrayaan3” 

Taapsee Pannu 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan beamed with the success while stating, “My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.” 

Hrithik Roshan 

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Jr Bachchan expressed his joy with a Twitter post. “A massive congratulations to ISRO for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!!”

Abhishek Bachchan 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram 

The Shershaah protagonist sent a hearty congratulations saying, “Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan3’s landing! A proud and historic moment for all the Indians. Jai Hind!” 

 Sidharth Malhotra 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram 

R Madhavan commented on X (known as Twitter earlier) about this success! “Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane.” 

R. Madhavan 

Image: R. Madhavan’s Instagram 

The Pushpa star wrote, “Congratulations to ISRO. A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat!” 

Allu Arjun 

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram 

Anushka Shetty expressed her joy with this post on Twitter. “Congratulations ISRO… So so so so so proud and heartwarming to witness this” 

Anushka Shetty

Image: Anushka Shetty’s Instagram 

Jr NTR commented, “My heartiest congratulations to ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India.” 

 Jr NTR

Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram 

