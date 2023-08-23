Celebs on Chandrayaan-3’s success 

“A billion hearts saying THANK YOU ISRO. You’ve made us proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon.”
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Kajol took to her X (former Twitter) account to comment on Chandrayaan-3’s success! “Congratulations ISRO for achieving great success on #Chandrayaan3”
Kajol
Image: Kajol’s Instagram
Tapsee Pannu congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan-3’s success! “Congratulations ISRO. We did it! #Chandrayaan3”
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan beamed with the success while stating, “My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.”
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Jr Bachchan expressed his joy with a Twitter post. “A massive congratulations to ISRO for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!!”
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
The Shershaah protagonist sent a hearty congratulations saying, “Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan3’s landing! A proud and historic moment for all the Indians. Jai Hind!”
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
R Madhavan commented on X (known as Twitter earlier) about this success! “Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane.”
R. Madhavan
Image: R. Madhavan’s Instagram
The Pushpa star wrote, “Congratulations to ISRO. A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat!”
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram
Anushka Shetty expressed her joy with this post on Twitter. “Congratulations ISRO… So so so so so proud and heartwarming to witness this”
Anushka Shetty
Image: Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
Jr NTR commented, “My heartiest congratulations to ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India.”