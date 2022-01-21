Entertainment

Celebs remember Sushant on his birthday

Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Sushant Singh Rajput co-starred in the 2015 film, PK. The actress shared a smiling picture of Sushant and wrote, "In remembrance," with a heartbroken emoji

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Kangana remembered the actor by sharing a photo of him standing with his telescope and she penned, "Happy birthday to this star in the sky

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana appeared alongside Sushant in his last film, Dil Bechara. The actress shared a still from their film and wrote, "Happy birthday our shooting star."

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi also took to social media to memorialise the actor, sharing a photo of SSR with the caption, "In Remembrance Sushant Singh Rajput"

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor remembered her Chhichhore co-star, sharing a smiling picture of Sushant with a purple heart emoticon

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Vaani and Sushant co-starred in Shuddh Desi Romance and the actress shared a picture of the actor with the caption, "Remembering you on your birthday."

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra directed the last film of the actor and on his birth anniversary, he shared a heartfelt photo with the caption, "There will be no one like you."

Image: Mukesh Chhabra Instagram

Karan and Sushant were close friends since they began their careers in the Television industry. The actor paid tribute to his pal by sharing a photo of him with an angel wings emoji and the caption, "Happy Birthday."

Image: Karan Wahi Instagram

Karan Wahi

The Television actor shared a screenshot of Sushant's last post with the message, "Hope you are happy out there."

Image: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

Karanvir Bohra

Rhea, who was reportedly Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend before his tragic demise, posted a throwback video with him and captioned it, "Miss you so much."

Video: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty

