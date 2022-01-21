Celebs remember Sushant on his birthday

Anushka and Sushant Singh Rajput co-starred in the 2015 film, PK. The actress shared a smiling picture of Sushant and wrote, "In remembrance," with a heartbroken emoji
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Kangana remembered the actor by sharing a photo of him standing with his telescope and she penned, "Happy birthday to this star in the sky
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Sanjana Sanghi
Sanjana appeared alongside Sushant in his last film, Dil Bechara. The actress shared a still from their film and wrote, "Happy birthday our shooting star."
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi also took to social media to memorialise the actor, sharing a photo of SSR with the caption, "In Remembrance Sushant Singh Rajput"
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor remembered her Chhichhore co-star, sharing a smiling picture of Sushant with a purple heart emoticon
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Vaani and Sushant co-starred in Shuddh Desi Romance and the actress shared a picture of the actor with the caption, "Remembering you on your birthday."
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor
Mukesh Chhabra
Mukesh Chhabra directed the last film of the actor and on his birth anniversary, he shared a heartfelt photo with the caption, "There will be no one like you."
Image: Mukesh Chhabra Instagram
Karan and Sushant were close friends since they began their careers in the Television industry. The actor paid tribute to his pal by sharing a photo of him with an angel wings emoji and the caption, "Happy Birthday."
Image: Karan Wahi Instagram
Karan Wahi
The Television actor shared a screenshot of Sushant's last post with the message, "Hope you are happy out there."
Image: Karanvir Bohra Instagram
Karanvir Bohra
Rhea, who was reportedly Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend before his tragic demise, posted a throwback video with him and captioned it, "Miss you so much."
Video: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea Chakraborty
