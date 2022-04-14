Priya Nagpal

APR 15, 2022

Celebs’ romantic vacation diaries 

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina and Vicky have been scorching up Instagram with their too cute-to-handle pictures from their romantic getaway

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika raised the temperature on the internet when they shared a mushy picture of themselves locking lips under a dreamy sunset

Sunny and Daniel jetted off to a private island to spend quality time together in the sun and sand

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

Suraj and Mouni did not hold back on the mush-fest when they posed for the camera on their honeymoon

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Virat and Anushka looked lovely together lost in each other's eyes posing amidst a dreamy sunset

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

In between busy schedules and parenting duties, the lovebirds always make it a point to sneak out for their romantic getaways

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Just when the news of their break up began doing the rounds, Arjun and Malaika shut down rumours by sharing this loved-up picture from their vacation

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The two look completely in love as they pose for a romantic picture in Switzerland

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun shared this picture from his romantic outing where Natasha can be seen sitting on his lap

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

 Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Saif and Bebo snuck out of the town to catch up some alone time and enjoy some romantic moments together

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

