Priya Nagpal
Arushi Srivastava
APR 15, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs’ romantic vacation diaries
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina and Vicky have been scorching up Instagram with their too cute-to-handle pictures from their romantic getaway
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer and Deepika raised the temperature on the internet when they shared a mushy picture of themselves locking lips under a dreamy sunset
Sunny and Daniel jetted off to a private island to spend quality time together in the sun and sand
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber
Suraj and Mouni did not hold back on the mush-fest when they posed for the camera on their honeymoon
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Virat and Anushka looked lovely together lost in each other's eyes posing amidst a dreamy sunset
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
In between busy schedules and parenting duties, the lovebirds always make it a point to sneak out for their romantic getaways
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Just when the news of their break up began doing the rounds, Arjun and Malaika shut down rumours by sharing this loved-up picture from their vacation
Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The two look completely in love as they pose for a romantic picture in Switzerland
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun shared this picture from his romantic outing where Natasha can be seen sitting on his lap
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Saif and Bebo snuck out of the town to catch up some alone time and enjoy some romantic moments together
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Actresses who are water babies