Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
Celebs spotted at Ayodhya Ram Mandir
The acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty paid a visit to Ram Mandir on the consecration ceremony, showing his support for the historic event
Rohit Shetty
Images: Rohit Shetty IG
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, expressing her reverence for the occasion
Images: Kangana Ranaut IG
Kangana Ranaut
Renowned actress Madhuri Dixit participated in the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, adding a touch of grace to the auspicious event
Images: Madhuri Dixit IG
Madhuri Dixit
Actress Alia Bhatt joined other celebrities in attending the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, showcasing unity in celebrating the momentous occasion
Alia Bhatt
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Actor Ranbir Kapoor marked his presence at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, contributing to the collective spirit of the auspicious event
Ranbir Kapoor
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Actress Katrina Kaif visited Ram Mandir on the consecration ceremony, joining fellow celebrities in commemorating the historic occasion
Katrina Kaif
Images: Katrina Kaif IG
Actor Vicky Kaushal attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, expressing his support and respect for the cultural and religious significance of the event
Vicky Kaushal
Images: Vicky Kaushal IG
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana participated in the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, reflecting the unity of the film industry in celebrating the sacred moment
Ayushmann Khurrana
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana IG
Abhishek Bachchan graced the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, adding a touch of star power to the significant event
Abhishek Bachchan
Images: Abhishek Bachchan IG
Amitabh Bachchan
Images: Amitabh Bachchan IG
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, symbolizing the coming together of prominent figures to honor the cultural and spiritual milestone.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.