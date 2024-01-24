Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

Celebs spotted at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty paid a visit to Ram Mandir on the consecration ceremony, showing his support for the historic event

Rohit Shetty 

Images: Rohit Shetty IG

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, expressing her reverence for the occasion

Images: Kangana Ranaut IG

Kangana Ranaut

Renowned actress Madhuri Dixit participated in the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, adding a touch of grace to the auspicious event

 Images: Madhuri Dixit  IG

Madhuri Dixit 

 Actress Alia Bhatt joined other celebrities in attending the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, showcasing unity in celebrating the momentous occasion

 Alia Bhatt

 Images: Alia Bhatt IG

Actor Ranbir Kapoor marked his presence at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, contributing to the collective spirit of the auspicious event

Ranbir Kapoor 

 Images: Alia Bhatt IG

 Actress Katrina Kaif visited Ram Mandir on the consecration ceremony, joining fellow celebrities in commemorating the historic occasion

Katrina Kaif

Images: Katrina Kaif IG

Actor Vicky Kaushal attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, expressing his support and respect for the cultural and religious significance of the event

Vicky Kaushal 

 Images:  Vicky Kaushal IG

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana participated in the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, reflecting the unity of the film industry in celebrating the sacred moment

Ayushmann Khurrana 

 Images:  Ayushmann Khurrana  IG

Abhishek Bachchan graced the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir, adding a touch of star power to the significant event

Abhishek Bachchan 

 Images: Abhishek Bachchan IG

Amitabh Bachchan 

 Images: Amitabh Bachchan IG

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, symbolizing the coming together of prominent figures to honor the cultural and spiritual milestone.

