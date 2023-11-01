Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 01, 2023
Celebs style at Jio World Plaza
Deepika Padukone donned a fresh look from Louis Vuitton’s Fall-winter 2023 collection- an off-shoulder knit blazer dress, sweatshirt neckline and black belt cinched at the waist. Paired with a delicate necklace, earrings, rings and black boots
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Bhumi Pednekar made an amazing entry at the event in a dress from Shadek Majed’s Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 couture collection – a lace top with an oversized bow, and a black skirt with minimal accessories
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt slayed in a dress from the Gaurav Gupta couture collection – a black swirl pattern gown, earrings and completed her look with her cool short hair
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
The father-daughter duo looked amazing in their simple yet cool cord-set that gave major fashion goals
Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
The dapper look of the actor in a black dhoti paired with a black suit and tie is the perfect fusion of traditional and modern fashion
Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
Our cute couple looked Wow as Riteish was seen wearing a corset suit and pants with a wine t-shirt and Genelia was seen wearing a pink cord-set with long sleeves and completed her look with a bun
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
Image: Pinkvilla
The national crush looked amazing in a striking golden work gown and minimal accessories
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Pinkvilla
The fashionista actress opted for a black halter neck top with dhoti pants that made her look breathtaking
Diana Penty
Image: Pinkvilla
The beautiful actress also a dance diva walked down the red carpet and looked shimmery in shiny cord-set
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Pinkvilla
Mouni Roy made the audience scream with her cute Barbie look in a pink bodycon dress paired with elegant heels
Mouni Roy
Image: Pinkvilla
