Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 01, 2023

Celebs style at Jio World Plaza 

Deepika Padukone donned a fresh look from Louis Vuitton’s Fall-winter 2023 collection- an off-shoulder knit blazer dress, sweatshirt neckline and black belt cinched at the waist. Paired with a delicate necklace, earrings, rings and black boots

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Bhumi Pednekar made an amazing entry at the event in a dress from Shadek Majed’s Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 couture collection – a lace top with an oversized bow, and a black skirt with minimal accessories

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt slayed in a dress from the Gaurav Gupta couture collection – a black swirl pattern gown, earrings and completed her look with her cool short hair

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

The father-daughter duo looked amazing in their simple yet cool cord-set that gave major fashion goals

Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

The dapper look of the actor in a black dhoti paired with a black suit and tie is the perfect fusion of traditional and modern fashion

 Ranveer Singh

Image: Pinkvilla

Our cute couple looked Wow as Riteish was seen wearing a corset suit and pants with a wine t-shirt and Genelia was seen wearing a pink cord-set with long sleeves and completed her look with a bun

 Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Image: Pinkvilla

The national crush looked amazing in a striking golden work gown and minimal accessories

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Pinkvilla

The fashionista actress opted for a black halter neck top with dhoti pants that made her look breathtaking

 Diana Penty

Image: Pinkvilla

The beautiful actress also a dance diva walked down the red carpet and looked shimmery in shiny cord-set

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Pinkvilla

Mouni Roy made the audience scream with her cute Barbie look in a pink bodycon dress paired with elegant heels

Mouni Roy

Image: Pinkvilla

